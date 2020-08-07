Zebronics Zeb-Monk Wireless Earphones Launched In India; Features & Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Zebronics has announced the launch of a Bluetooth Wireless Earphones named - Zeb-Monk in India. They feature noise cancellation and come as neckband-style earphones. It is the first pair of earphones from the company with the Active noise cancellation feature. Pradeep Doshi, the company's director said 'We are all working from home for the current pandemic'. So Active Noise Cancellation earphones are very essential.

Price And Availability

The Zeb-Monk wireless earphones carry a price tag of Rs. 4,999 in India. It comes in a single Black color option. The earphones will be available for purchase via e-commerce websites and retail stores.

Key Features Of Zeb-Monk

In terms of features, the company offers a smooth and stylish design. The noise cancellation feature helps to eliminate external sound. The Zeb-Monk earphone comes with a neckband style which is an advantage point during workouts. It's also splashproof that allows users to enjoy their workouts without the hassle of sweating.

It comes with a high quality 12mm Neodymium Magnet Driver. The earphones claim to offer 12 hours of playback with active noise cancellation turned off. On the other hand, it provides 10 hours of playback by activating active noise cancellation. It weighs about 32 grams. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.

In addition, the earphones' feature includes super-low latency mode for better sync with video and audio, smart control and, voice assistant support. As it supports touch controls, users can play the next song just by touching it and can handle all call functions.

In terms of price, the earphones come with all high-end features. It will give competition to the brands like the Realme, Redmi in the country. Zebronics is an Indian-based company and now many people do not prefer Chinese products. Then the Zeb-Monk will be the perfect choice for them to work in peace at home.

