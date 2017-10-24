PTron’s affordable Bluetooth sunglasses look straight out of a Sci-Fi movie

PTron, one of a leading mobile accessories brand has unveiled an exciting Bluetooth enabled sunglasses that also works as headphones and can play music wirelessly. Priced at just Rs. 999, Viki, the wireless sunglasses look straight out of a Hollywood Sci-Fi action movie and come with some cool smart features to attract millennials.

The Bluetooth enabled sunglasses come with foldable eyeglasses that comprises of Black Polarized lenses, which as per company can filter light and protect your eyesight. The smart sunglasses come with built-in Bluetooth and can offer stereo sound output. Moreover, like a standard wireless Bluetooth headphones, Viki can be used to answer incoming calls.

Viki wireless sunglasses come with a wire-free communication range of up to 10 meters and can be paired with a compatible Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or a tablet. The sunglasses sports multi-functional buttons and interestingly also offers voice alerts.

PTron Viki works on built-in rechargeable lithium battery and the packaging also offers a mini USB cable to recharge the unit.

As per the images shared by the brand, the sunglasses look pretty futuristic and an interesting yet affordable buy for outdoor sports addicts, runners, cyclists, hikers, backpackers, etc. Viki can also be a good buy for anyone who commutes via two-wheelers and needs a pair of sunglasses with some smart functionality.

PTron says that 10,000 pieces of the Viki have already been sold in first three days of pre-launch and a huge number of orders came from South India. PTron Viki is exclusively available on LatestOne.com and is priced attractively at just Rs. 999.

Stay tuned on Gizbot for our detailed review on Viki, the Bluetooth sunglasses with phone and music support.