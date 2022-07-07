Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Review: Upgraded Smartwatch With Powerful Battery

Additionally, Amazfit claims to have improved the battery performance of the new smartwatch. Presently, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 4,999 and can be bought for Rs. 3,499 as part of an introductory offer. I've been using the new Amazfit Bip 3 Pro for a while now, and here's a detailed review of its pros and cons.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Design: Nothing New Here

Amazfit has a wide range of smartwatches and fitness trackers, ranging from a wide price segment. But when it comes to the Bip series, a lot of these smartwatches look alike, which is the same with the new Amazfit Bip 3 Pro. You get a silicone strap with various colors to choose from and a squared display.

Amazfit claims this is a super slim and light body, which is true. However, it can still get in the way of your routine, especially if you have small hands. Additionally, the new smartwatch packs a 1.69-inch large color display with HD resolution. There's a multi-function button on the right spine that will help in navigating the device. The sensors are placed under the display as usual.

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro does look stylish and makes a great accessory to wear around, protected with 5ATM water resistance support. What's more, it looks quite similar to the Apple Watch! However, I found the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro to be a tad bit uncomfortable, especially while sleeping. It can also be a bit itchy during workouts when sweat accumulates around the straps.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Performance: Upgraded And Feature-Rich

This brings us to the features offered in the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro. Amazfit has included more than 60 sports modes, giving you more choices to explore. Apart from running, jogging, and cycling, you also get freestyle options like yoga, strength training, free training, and so on.

More importantly, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro comes with GPS and GLONASS support. This is a big upgrade from its predecessor, giving users the option to do more with outdoor activities. Apart from this, you get the usual sensors for heart tracking, sleep tracking, and step tracking.

I found the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro data to be accurate, especially with these sensors. It also comes with a menstrual cycle tracker, which is another pro point for the smartwatch. The stress monitor is also another feature I came to like, which is handy if you go through a lot of stress routinely. Like other Amazfit watches, you can also track your records with PAI or the health assessment system.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Battery: Improved To Last Longer

One of the key features I enjoyed on the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is the battery. This time, Amazfit has improved the battery life of the Bip smartwatch to make it last two weeks without hampering or minimizing any of the performance aspects.

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro comes with a proprietary magnetic charger. I found the smartwatch requires a little more than an hour to completely charge. Once done, it can easily last for two weeks. If you want to prolong it, you can reduce functionalities like notifications and so on.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Verdict

The new Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is a powerful smartwatch in the sub-Rs. 5K segment. Keeping the design aside, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro packs a punch in terms of performance. You get a lot of sports modes, an improved display, and a better battery, which makes it a worthy buy.

On the other hand, you can also check out options from competitors like Fire-Boltt, which offers voice calling support in this segment. Plus, you can also check out the Amazfit Bip 3, which costs a little less.