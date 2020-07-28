Amazfit Bip S Lite Review: Feature-Rich Smartwatch At Budget Price Point

Amazfit Bip S Lite Design: Comfortable Fit

The Amazfit Bip S Lite flaunts a 1.28-inch square transreflective color TFT display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and curved edges. The screen flaunts a resolution of 176 x 176 pixel resolution and has touchscreen support. It is visible even under direct light without draining the battery life too much, thanks to the transreflective panel. What I liked about the screen is that it was visible even while I was outdoors during the day that I did not have to turn on the display to view the content. And, it showed ample options such as step count, heart rate, battery percentage and paired status among others clearly. Also, the display is a tad bigger than that of rivals at the same price point.

One notable aspect is that the display is impressive but is surrounded by thick bezels that could have been made slimmer that would have increased the screen space. And, there is an Amazfit logo at the bottom bezel, which makes it relatively thicker. On the right edge of the display is a physical button that can't be rotated unlike in traditional watches but can be pressed to carry out tasks such as turning on the screen and going back to the home screen. A long press on the same will initiate a workout that is programmed. The smartwatch has a 5ATM water-resistant build that makes it possible to wear it while taking a shower or while it is raining.

Talking about its build, the Amazfit Bip S Lite features a soft silicone strap that gives a comfortable feel. The smooth strap does not cause any sort of discomfort even on wearing the smartwatch for a long time. I used it continuously and felt no issues with the material or the fit, thanks to the good quality material. The strap is removable so that users can opt for attractive colors as they like. And, the dial of the Amazfit Bip S Lite has a plastic casing at its rear that gives it a good look. However, with a metal casing, the build would have been much more premium and it would have made it more expensive as well. The rear of the dial has a charging dock and this mechanism is quite impressive as it need not require pulling out the strap for the purpose. There is also a heart rate sensor over there.

The lightweight profile of this smartwatch and its minimalistic design makes it suitable for all users irrespective of their age and gender. Weighing in at 30 grams, this smartwatch didn't make me even feel like I was wearing one after a day of using it. So, if you want a smartwatch that is affordable, good-looking, comfortable and feature-rich, then the Amazfit Bip S Lite could be a great option.

Amazfit Bip S Lite Software: Responsive UI

The Amazfit Bip S Lite UI is quite simple and easy to use with a minimalistic approach and responsive nature. The various options that are available are easily accessible via this UI sans too much navigation. A double press on the home button at the right will show the menu with a range of workout profiles, watch alarm, watch faces, timer, weather and settings. The settings menu has the option to adjust the brightness, find the phone, reset option, turn off feature and more. While the smartwatch itself has a few watch faces, there are as many as 40 watch faces that can be accessed from the companion Amazfit app. And, over 100 are expected to be rolled out via an OTA update in the future.

During my use, I did not come across any moment when the smartwatch witnessed a lag and it was highly responsive, be it any option I chose. Also, it provides an option to control the music playback on my paired smartphone. I was able to easily change the track, play/pause the music and adjust the volume from the smartwatch itself. It is just a swipe from the right to left on the smartwatch.

A downward swipe on the smartwatch shows the notifications. It is possible to enable notifications by configuring the Amazfit app. I configured the Amazfit Bip S Lite to show incoming call, WhatsApp, SMS and Messenger alerts. However, one feature that I missed is the inability to answer the incoming calls or reply to the messages directly from the smartwatch. Also, if the smartwatch is locked, then it won't be possible to read the messages with a downward swipe.

Amazfit Bip S Lite Features: Ample Options For All

The Amazfit Bip S Lite features eight sport modes to track activities such as outdoor cycling, treadmill, walking, outdoor running, indoor cycling, yoga, freestyle and elliptical training. It is possible to track the activity from both the smartwatch and the Amazfit app available for both Android and iOS devices. It is integrated with PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), which lets users monitor personal activity and overall heart health and fitness.

There is weather forecast, sleep tracking, and automatic heart rate detection at preset time intervals. While the smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring with the BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical sensor. But it can be tweaked to detect the heart rate at a predetermined time interval to save the battery life.

While using the Amazfit Bip S Lite for activity tracking, it did show almost accurate results in step counting as a few other apps that I already had installed on my smartphone and the native feature in OnePlus without much difference. And, one thing that it liked is that the smartwatch did not mix up both riding and walking to show step counts, thereby giving an accurate count of my activity.

Amazfit Bip S Lite Battery: Superior Battery Performance

The Amazfit Bip S Lite is touted to provide up to 30 days of battery life on a single charge, provided it is used with the default settings and using it to its complete potential. However, during my usage wherein in turned on a lot of features including notifications, heart rate detection once in every 30 minutes, music playback, and a custom watch face, the battery lasted for a little over eight days on a single charge. So, an average user who doesn't use all the features can get up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge.

Amazfit Bip S Lite: Should You Buy?

At a time when almost all smartphone makers are jumping into the bandwagon of making smartwatches and fitness bands, Amazfit Bip S Lite comes from one of the players that have been existent in the market for many years. Huami is known for its collection of smartwatches and the Amazfit Bip S Lite is another feather in its cap.

Priced at Rs. 3,799, the Amazfit Bip S Lite is one of the best smartwatches available in the affordable market segment with ample features. It is all set to go on sale from July 29 via Flipkart and Amazfit India.

If you want to get your hands on a smartwatch to track your activities in the current sedentary lifestyle that you are living, then the Amazfit Bip S Lite is one of the good options available right now as it does not comprise on features for its affordable price tag.