Amazfit Bip S Review: Super Charged Watch-Style Smart Band

Amazfit Bip S Design: Simple And Minimalistic

The Amazfit Bip S has a 1.28-inch transflective color TFT screen, protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an anti-fingerprint coating. The display is one of the highlights of the watch, as it a transflective screen and it looks great even under direct lighting conditions and does not use backlight under the direct sunlight, thus improving the battery life of the device.

In the direct sunlight, I never felt like turning on the display, as the content on the watch was clearly visible and the watch face that I am using does display a lot of information, including weather, steps, heart rate, calories burnt, and calendar.

Though the display is great, it does have thick bezels on all four sides of the screen and even there is a big Amazfit branding which the company could have avoided to give this watch a more seamless look. There is a single button on the right side that offers multiple options. A single click will unlock the watch, whereas a long press will initiate a workout (programmable).

The band-like band comes with a 20mm soft strap that is said to use a cleaning wristband technology, which automatically cleans itself. I wore the Amazfit Bip S continuously for a week (even while sleeping, jogging, and taking bath) and the strap is definitely comfortable and I did not face any sort of sweating issues whatsoever.

The Amazfit Bip S weighs 31grams with the strap and it one gram lighter than the predecessor, even though it comes with a bigger battery (200mAh). During my usage period, I never felt that I was wearing a band. However, while typing on a laptop, I felt a bit uncomfortable in the first couple of days and I did overcome that in a week.

If you are looking for a fitness band that looks like a watch and is light to wear then go for the Amazfit Bip S. Thanks to the smaller footprints, the watch will look great for both women and men.

Amazfit Bip S UI: Basic That Gets The Job Done

The Amazfit Bip S has a simplistic UI based on the Amazfit OS. Swiping from right to left will reveal music player (from connected phone), step tracker, pai tracker, heart-rate sensor, and weather information. Swiping from top to bottom will reveal control shortcuts and swiping from bottom to top will reveal active notifications.

It is easy to access these options and the touch screen is also responsive. Pressing the home button twice will reveal an additional menu that offers a range of workout profiles, alarm, compass, settings, and timer.

In the settings menu, there is an option to set the brightness level and there is an option to find the phone. Users can change the watch face from the settings menu and the device can hold up to five different watch faces. Additional watch faces (up to 42) can be loaded from the Amazfit app on your smartphone.

The device is highly responsive and I did not notice any sort of lag or stutter while browsing through the menu options. Not just that, it is easy to control music and change volume from the watch and it works on both Android and iOS devices.

The watch is also capable of showing notifications from first-party and third-party apps. However, there is no option to reply and it is the same for the voice calls as well, where it just shows the details about the call and there is no option to pick the call directly from the watch.

I configured the watch to send a notification for SMS and WhatsApp, and Gmail and I did not miss any important messages, thanks to Amazfit Bip S. Though the UI functionalities on the watch are pretty basic, they work without any issue.

Amazfit Bip S Has Well Optimised Health And Fitness Features

The Amazfit Bip S is a fitness tracker and the options included in the watch convey the same. The watch as a GPS tracker made by Sony with support for GPS + GLONASS and can offer up to 22 hours of continuous GPS connectivity on a single charge.

The watch supports up to 10 sports modes with accurate workout tracking. Not just that, as the device is 5ATM water-resistant, it can also be worn while swimming for accurate tracking.

By default, the watch offers continue heart-rate tracking (heart rate measure every minute) and is powered by the BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor that consumes 80 percent less power compared to the Amazfit Bip and is also 98 percent accurate with seven times the luminous intensity and three times the sensing area.

Amazfit Bip S: Real-Time Jogging Test

I went for a run with the Amazfit Bip S and it uses GPS technology to accurately measure the distance covered. It does offer a lot of validation points, including the time of the activity, distance covered, active speed, and real-time heart-rate information.

Once I completed my running, I was able to go to my smartphone and get a lot of additional information about the peak heart-rate, average running speed, and total distance covered, and more. Unlike some of the smart bands, which counts riding a bike as running/jogging the Amazfit Bip S is smart enough the detect the same and I did not notice any false alarm with this model.

Amazfit Bip S Battery Life: Best-In-Class

The product has been marketed to offer up to 40 days of battery life on a single charge and this can only be achieved with the default settings, where a lot of features are turned off.

I have been using the watch for over a week and I haven't charged the watch even once and it still has 15 percent battery. Do note that, my usage includes active notifications for calls and SMS, running, and with a custom watch face. I will be updating the review once I completely drain the battery of the Amazfit Bip S to tell how long it can last on a single charge.

With my current experience, even with all these features turned on, the Amazfit Bip S can last for 15 to 20 days with ease and for a light user, the device can easily last for up to a month on a single charge. I am impressed with the battery life of the Amazfit Bip S. However, it still uses a proprietary charging connector, and losing the charging cable is my only problem when it comes to charging and battery life.

Amazfit Bip S: Best Fitness Tracker Under Rs. 5,000

Though most of the smartphone brands now offer a fitness tracker, I still prefer the Amazfit Bip S over the competition, as Huami is a brand that has been in the fitness tracker and smartwatch business for a long time and the Amazfit Bip S is a testament to the same.

If you have a budget of about Rs. 5,000 and looking for a fitness tracker that is thin, light, offers good battery backup and looks like a watch, then get the Amazfit Bip S for Rs. 4,999. The device will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and offline stores from June 3.