Boult Audio Encore headset review: A decent workout companion

An audiophile's hunt for a perfect music companion might never end. You'll always have a new audio device that will set a new benchmark in terms of music quality, looks, and portability.

In an attempt to contribute to the same, Indian home-grown audio company Boult Audio recently launched its Encore earloop headset. It is IPX7 rated waterproof and is equipped with the Qualcomm CSR8635 Bluetooth chipset, which claims to deliver 3D acoustics, along with an 8-meter range.

However, the packaging mentions the price as Rs 5,499, the device was actually launched at a price of Rs 1,499 for the Indian market. But is it something that would make for an ideal companion for rigorous workout sessions? Let's find out in our review.

Full specifications



Ear-loops for a secure grip

Cables reinforced with Kevlar and extra layers of rubber

Neodymium HD acoustic drivers

Robust Casing

Built-in Condenser MIC

Easy-to-use in-house call and music controls

Tangle-free thin flat cable

CSR 8635 Chipset

IPX7 Certification

8 hours Quick charge support

Driver Size: 9.2 mm

Rated Impedance: 16 Ω

Frequency Range: 20 Hz ~ 20 kHz

Sensitivity: 108 dB at 1Mw

Noise isolation: 24 Db

Platform supported: Android, RIM, Windows, iOS

Weight: 12 gm

Design

Aesthetically the Encore looks apt to don while running or while sweating out at the gym. It has an over-ear support clip that prevents the headset from falling off the ears. The drivers are tilted at an angle of 45 degrees allowing them to channel the sound directly into user's ear canals.

The headset also has soft silicon ear tips and also supports passive noise cancellation. The device has a flexible earloop, which is strong enough to hold the weight of the earphones with ease. Encore has flat, tangle-free cables that ensure durability and ease the user from the pain of detangling earphones.

The headset is IPX7 waterproof which means you can take a shower or even take a dip in the pool while sporting the headset. That's not it, Encore also comes with in-line controls which can be found on the right side. The physical buttons also come in handy to play/pause music or take calls.

Performance

Talking of the performance, we wouldn't call Encore the best in the business. However, it does its job at a steady pace. The Encore offers support for Google assistant/Siri activation which would take notes of all important things just as you ask them, thanks to the built-in condenser MIC.

The audio quality of the headset is good and you'll be able to hear all the nodes clearly. The Aerospace Grade AL Drivers of Encore come with Built-in micro-woofers that were meant produce a deep bass. But honestly, the headset actually failed to impress us when it comes to producing a punchy bass.

Encore also has HD acoustic drivers deliver a clear and balanced audio. The device uses the Neodymium technology and the CSR8635 chipset which not only help to support 3D acoustics, and also ensure that the music plays without interruption within 8 meters of range.

We also didn't face any issues while taking calls with the Encore. We also tested its waterproofing capabilities, and it did pass the test with flying colors. Talking of the battery life, Encore claims to offer a battery life of 8-10 hours and three days of standby time. Well, that's what the company claims. The unit we received only managed to play our favorite tunes for about 5-6 hours. The device takes about one hour to fully charge.

Verdict

After using this device for few days we can say it does its job very well. At a price of Rs 1,499, you get a good headset that has decent audio quality alongside a stylish design. If you look beyond the flaws, it's a good bargain. At this price, it would be unfair to ask for too much.

Overall, the Encore earloop headset is a good package with a good set of features and something you would like to sport while your workout sessions. You obviously have a lot of options in this price segment, but if you are someone who can extend your budget, you might find a better headset. But if you are looking for an audio companion that could survive through your stringent workout schedule, but aren't looking to shell out a lot of money, the Boult Audio Encore is what you are looking.