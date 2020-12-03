Boult Audio ZigBuds Review: Ahead Of Competition In Affordable Segment?

Boult Audio ZigBuds: Design And Wearing Comfort

The Boult Audio ZigBuds ships inside a pill-shaped case. The compact case can easily slide inside your pocket or any bag. Besides, it's lightweight that adds to the portability factor. The earbuds as well are capsule-shaped. They grab the attention with the glowing LED's on the edge. The LED lights up when you take them out from the case. The fit offered is comfortable. No hassles as such. Do note that there is no left/right marking in any of the earbuds. It's inscribed inside the case itself.

The case has a microUSB port at the back which is used for charging. The earbuds have touch-sensitive controls. You can not only control the media playback, but also answer/end calls. One of the key highlights here is the IPX7 certification. This makes the pair splashproof as well as sweat resistant. Overall, the ZigBuds offer a good looking design and have a comfortable fit for regular usage.

Boult Audio ZigBuds: Audio Performance

Let's have a look at the specifications offered by the Boult Audio ZigBuds. The TWS earbuds are equipped with 10mm neodymium drivers. The frequency range delivered is 2402mHz- 2480mHz. When you tune into any song you will be pleased with the ample bass this unit delivers. The rich bass effect sure enhances the audio listening experience.

The overall output is decent and you will be pleased with its performance with different genres. What I liked here is that the audio doesn't muffle at the peak levels. Also, the soundstage offered is wide. You won't find any of the audio element overpowering each other. The lows, mids, and highs are also balanced. While there is no dedicated ANC support, the earbuds block the surrounding noises passively.

Boult Audio ZigBuds: Battery And Connectivity

The Boult Audio ZigBuds offer a backup of approximately 4 hours. This is with a single charge and the backup capacity of the earbuds. The case also holds an additional charge. The company claims a total backup of around 18 hours (with the case). You will get back up close to the company's claims. For wireless connectivity, the pair is equipped with Bluetooth.

The connectivity range here is more than the standard at 20 meters. Beyond this, you will notice hiccups in the audio playback. This headset can be paired up with smartphones (both Android and iOS) and also laptops and PCs. Calling is also a decent experience on this pair. Thanks to the inbuilt microphone the audio is clear during calls.

Boult Audio ZigBuds: Verdict

The Boult Audio ZigBuds is definitely a bundle of surprise. It is one of the best sounding affordable earbuds we have tested in a while. The punchy bass and loud audio are what you would like. Not to forget the design that grabs the attention with glowing LEDs on the earbuds. The ZigBuds TWS earbuds are not just pocket friendly but will also satiate the audiophile in you. This pair is worth a buy in its segment.