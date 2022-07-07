Boult Drift Watch Review: Comprehensive Fitness Tracker For Everyday Use

The Boult Drift Watch packs the IP68 certification, over 60 sports modes, and many health trackers. The new smartwatch is aggressively priced at Rs. 1,999 as part of an inaugural offer. I've been using the new Boult Drift Watch for a while now, exploring all the features it has to offer. Here's the detailed review of the same.

Boult Drift Watch Design: Room For Improvement

On the surface, the Boult Drift Watch looks just like any other smartwatch with a square display. Like most other brands, Boult Audio has brought in a silicone strap for its maiden smartwatch, which can be swapped to bring in different ones. Plus, the Boult branding is evident on the strap.

Overall, the Boult Drift Watch looks and feels quite good when you put it on. However, it starts to get a bit uncomfortable after wearing it for a long time. This was even more evident after workouts and also while sleeping. I also think the comfort of smartwatches would depend from person-to-person, varying depending on the size of the wrist of the wearer.

I liked the display of the Boult Drift Watch, which is a 1.69-inch TFT display with an HD resolution. Boult offers 475 peak brightness, which auto-adjusts whether you're indoors or outside. The touchscreen is smooth, allowing you to scroll through the options without a glitch. Plus, there are plenty of watch faces that allow for customizations as well.

Overall, the display of the Boult Drift Watch is pretty good, considering this is the brand's first smartwatch. The strap and overall comfort can be improved with the next-gen wearables. That said, this would once again depend from person to person.

Boult Drift Watch Performance: Does The Job

The Boult Drift Watch is a typical fitness tracker with features like a heart-rate sensor, sleep monitor, SpO2 sensor, step tracker, and so on. You also get features like a remote camera shutter, AI voice assistant, and so on. When paired with the smartphone, you get all the notifications, including calls.

Boult claims that you can also answer calls on the smartwatch however, it didn't work for me. I tried a couple of times to answer calls on the Boult Drift Watch but since there's no mic, you can't answer calls. On the other hand, it only allows you to place calls when connected with your phone. But then, you would need your phone's speaker or a pair of headphones to process the call.

What I really liked about the smartwatch is the multiple sports mode support. Boult has included several sports modes within the smartwatch - and if you still can't find the sports mode of your choice, you can add more within the device.

Also, you need to download the Boult app to sync and pair the Boult Drift Watch. I also had a couple of glitches when it comes to pairing the smartwatch with the phone, especially to place calls. The app is good for simply tracking data or checking notifications.

Boult Drift Watch Battery: Powerful For Everyday Use

This also brings us to the battery of the new Boult Drift Watch, which I found to be quite powerful and long-lasting. Boult says the smartwatch offers fuel for up to 10 days, which I found to be quite accurate. Depending on the settings, one can easily get the Boult Drift Watch to run for a week without any problem.

The smartwatch comes with a proprietary magnetic charger. I also found that the Boult Drift Watch takes roughly about an hour and a half to fully charge. This is decent enough, considering you'll have to charge the smartwatch only once a week.

Boult Drift Watch Verdict

I liked the features of the Boult Drift Watch, especially considering the price tag. Whether you're into hardcore workouts or just want to track your routine activities, the Boult Drift Watch will cater to all these requirements. But if you're looking for something to wear 24/7, look for comfortable options from brands like Amazfit or Realme.