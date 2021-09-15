Dizo Watch 2 First Impressions: Big Display, 15-Sports Modes & Up To 10-Days Battery

Dizo Watch 2 Design & Display

The Dizo Watch 2 offers the biggest display on a sub-3K smart wearable. It boasts a 1.69-inch (4.3cm) full touch screen (2.5D glass) with 600 nits of peak brightness. The square-shaped screen is bright and the colors look vivid but the low resolution (Poor Pixel density) and average touch response hamper the user experience. We will spend some more time testing the screen in different light scenarios.

The Dizo Watch 2 comes in four color variants - Classic Black, Silver Grey, Golden Pink, and Ivory White. We are testing the black color variant with black silicone stripes and design-wise it looks pretty good. The square dial has a metal frame a power/home button on the right side that offers decent feedback. The watch has 5ATM (50-meter) water resistance and Dizo mentions that the wearable has undergone some rigorous testing for extended durability.

Dizo Watch 2 Health Sensors

The Dizo Watch 2 has a decent set of sensors and fitness-centric modes. These include- a 24x7 heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and SpO2 monitor to measure your blood oxygen saturation. The budget wearable can even track menstruation cycles for women. Besides, there are 15 sports modes (cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, etc.), and most basic fitness-related utilities such as step counter, distance tracker, calories monitor, breathing exercises mode, etc.

Dizo Watch 2 Features

Like most budget wearables, the Dizo Watch 2 can show your call and message notifications; however, you cannot pick calls or reply to texts. The messages are easier to read, thanks to a big and bright square dial. The fitness watch sends sedentary and water intake reminders, show weather forecast and also let you control music on the connected handset from the wrist. You can set alarms, control the camera, set the timer, or stopwatch while working out in the gym.

For personalization, the Dizo Watch 2 supports up to 100+ dynamic watch faces and the square dial can be customized with 20mm detachable straps. As far as the battery life is concerned, the Dizo Watch 2 is backed by a 260 mAh battery cell and has a claimed battery life of up to 10-days on a single charge. The vibration motor in the wearable offers disappointing feedback. The haptics is so badly tuned that the entire dial starts shaking. Just turn them off if you don't want to get annoyed by your notifications.

Dizo App

The Dizo Watch 2 is the first wearable in the brand's portfolio to support Dizo's in-house smartphone app. The tracked data is recorded on the wearable and synced on the Dizo App, which can be downloaded from the Play Store and App Store. Prior to this, the Realme Link app was required to manage the Dizo IoT smart devices. For some reason, the Dizo Watch Pro doesn't support the newly developed companion app. As per Dizo, the Watch Pro will also be added to the list soon.

The app is neatly designed and seems to have the required features for a smart wearable. You can connect to the Dizo Watch 2 instantly with the built-in QR code scanner, set up a user profile, and manage the wearable's features with ease.

Should You Consider Buying The Dizo Watch 2?

Dizo is making consistent efforts to create an ecosystem of smart IoT products. The new wearables seem decent for their asking price. The Dizo Watch 2 offers a big and bright color touchscreen, 5ATM (50-meter) water resistance, dedicated smartphone app support, and up to 10-days battery life. We will spend some more time testing the wearable to give our final review in the coming week.