Dizo Watch 2 Sports Review: Aggressive Pricing Makes All The Difference
The wearable market in India has grown tremendously in the last two years. The healthy YoY growth (141.3% in 2020-21) has triggered an avalanche of new products in the past few months. Buying a new low-cost smartwatch can be a daunting task since the sub-5K market is flooded with fitness wearables from established brands and new entrants such as Xiaomi, Realme, Noise, Boat, Fire-Boltt, etc. In fact, traditional smartwatch brands such as Titan are also trying to cash in on the growing segment.
- Affordable Price
- Big & Bright Colorful Touch Screen
- 110 Sports Mode
- Real-Time Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor
- 5ATM Water Resistant
- Smooth User Interface
- Inconsistent Battery Life
- Lacks GPS Data Synchronization Feature (During Testing Time)
Dizo, the first brand in the Realme TechLife ecosystem is actively expanding its portfolio in the competitive segment. The brand recently organized a sports event to introduce its latest entry-level fitness wearable- the Watch 2 Sports. Touted as a sports-centric variant of the regular Watch 2, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports is priced aggressively at just Rs. 1,999 (introductory price) and flaunts the biggest display in its price segment.
It has 110+ sports modes and comes with a promise of up to 20-days standby time on one full charge. Can it be your first smartwatch? Let's find out in our Dizo Watch 2 Sports review.
Dizo Watch 2 Sports Design
It's hard to find a budget smartwatch that isn't trying to look like an Apple watch. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports also takes design cues from the premium watch line-up by flaunting a minimally designed square dial. Since this is a sports edition variant of the regular Dizo Watch 2, the brand has made some cosmetic changes to the watch dial. The plastic-made dial now flaunts flatter sides for a more edgy design. Some new vibrant color options have also been added to the list.
How Durable Is Dizo Watch 2 Sports?
For a smartwatch that costs less than Rs. 2,500, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports is a well-designed wearable. The smart wearable is 5ATM water-resistant and can easily handle long swimming sessions. The watch dial has an all-plastic construction but the fit and finish are fairly good for its price. The plastic build also keeps the weight (41.5g) in check and makes the Dizo Watch 2 Sports lighter than the regular variant.
Comfortable On Wrist
The lightweight is complemented by comfy silicone straps that allow for all-day wear without any discomfort on the wrist. The Watch 2 Sports has a traditional locking mechanism that keeps it intact on your wrist during intense workout sessions. The hardware button on the right side wakes on/off the display and lets you switch on/off the wearable.
The button isn't very responsive and has very bad clicky feedback. Customizable second hardware could have added more value to the user experience.
Dizo Watch 2 Sports Display
Similar to the Dizo Watch 2, the sports edition also boasts a 1.69-inch (4.3cm) full touch screen with 2.5D glass. It's an LCD panel with big bezels on all four sides, yet it offers good real-estate to comfortably read the on-screen content and use all fitness-centric features. Reading notifications, checking time, and health statistics isn't troublesome as the 600 nits of peak brightness ensure decent visibility in most lighting conditions.
The TFT LCD feels a bit less lively under direct sunlight. And since the watch lacks an ambient light sensor, you have to manually control the brightness depending upon the environment. Overall, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports has a good touch screen for its price point. You will find an almost similar screen user experience even at slightly higher pricing.
Dizo Watch 2 Sports UI
The Watch 2 Sports runs the same UI as Dizo's and Realme's slightly premium wearables. The ease-to-use interface is neatly designed and works with simple taps and swipe gestures.
- Swipe down to check notifications and up to access the features menu.
- Swipe right to open the quick settings panel.
- Swipe left shows different screens with your most-used widgets such as weather, sleep time, heart rate measurements, music playback, etc.
- Long tap on the watch face to replace it with new ones.
Dizo Smartphone Companion App
The companion app is also neatly designed and offers the most required customization and utility features. You can add new watch dials (150+), enable app-wise notifications, set sedentary and drinking water reminders, and customize the functionality of watch sensors such as heart rate monitor. Besides, find my device, additional sports modes, background permissions, and other important settings are also offered in the smartphone app.
But I did face some data syncing issues. During my testing, I found the wearable's data syncing to be inconsistent and a tad slower than the competition. A software update might solve the issue. It is also worth mentioning that the budget wearable lacks GPS Tracking at the time of testing and the feature will be enabled via an OTA update in the coming weeks. The OTA update will also add two other useful features such as workout report sharing and quick message replies.
Sports Modes & Features
Since it is a sports-centric variant, Dizo has added quite a long list of sports modes. The budget wearable has 110+ sports modes including the most basic ones and some new additions. The list includes walking, running, cycling, football, badminton, horse riding, yoga, cricket, skiing, ice hockey, etc.
Based on the sports mode selected, the health tracking algorithm makes small adjustments to measure your workout regime. The data is then presented in the app to help you track your fitness activity.
The sports-centric wearable cannot share the fetched data to any third-party health & fitness app, which is a letdown. The data sharing could have offered a more comprehensive wearable user experience.
How Accurate Are The Sensors?
The Dizo Watch 2 Sports has the same set of sensors that are offered on most sub-5K fitness bands and smartwatches. We matched the performance with budget wearables from Honor, Redmi, and OnePlus and noticed somewhat similar results on all wearables. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports has some inaccuracies in step counter-performance, which is very common on budget wearables and even on some premium smartwatches.
Almost all budget and some premium smartwatches keep calculating steps even while driving vehicles in the city. I wouldn't recommend you to blindly trust the steps statistics on most budget and mid-range wearables. Moving on, the heart-rate monitor, sleep monitor, and SpO2 monitor delivered satisfactory results.
Dizo Watch 2 Sports General Performance & Battery Life
- The raise to wake feature, which is usually the buggiest on budget wearables, worked effectively on the Dizo Watch 2 Sports in our testing. You can enable/disable the feature with just one tap from the quick settings panel.
- There's no delay in receiving notifications from selected apps in the list. Notably, you cannot pick calls but mute or reject them from the wrist.
- Contrary to the claims, the wearable usually lasts for up to six days with one full charge but the battery life will vary upon your usage. I also noticed abrupt battery drops at times, which could be a unit-specific issue, but it is something you should keep in mind. It takes around two hours to refuel the 260mAh battery from flat to 100%.
- The wearable seamlessly connects to Android devices running Android 5.0 and above and iOS devices running 10.0 and above.
Verdict
The Dizo Watch 2 Sports is the most feature-packed fitness wearable in the budget price-point. The big touch screen gives it a smartwatch form-factor and the myriad of sports-centric modes and health features make it a good purchase for first-time smartwatch buyers. The smartwatch still needs some fine-tuning, which might happen with the promised OTA update.
Overall, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports is an aggressively priced feature-packed budget wearable that's worth considering if you are on a tight budget.
