Fastrack Reflex Wav review: A decent gesture-controlled smart band

Display and build quality:

Fastrack Reflex Wav is one of the lightest smart band I have used so far. The band sports a standard fitness tracker design and comfortable to wear. The main module is detachable from the strap so that you can change the strap as per your preferences or for different occasions.

The strap of the Fastrack Reflex Wav comes with a texture on it which makes it feel premium. Quality wise, it sports a plastic build but it comes with an IP67 rating, which means you can wear the smart band even while swimming without even bothering about the device. The smart band is capable of surviving up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes.

The Fastrack Reflex WAV comes with very sleek design along with lots of gesture features packed in the small 9mm thick smart band. Moreover, there are no physical buttons on the smart band which makes the design very neat.

The best part of the fitness tracker is its two-pin dock, which attaches to the charging port without any fuzz. Most of the smart bands in the market require to plugged out of strap for charging. But with the two-pin dock, you need not have to remove the module from the strap.

As far as the display is concerned, the Reflex Wav sports an OLED display. It is enough bright to see the notification even in direct sunlight and much clear in low light circumstances. I haven't faced any issue with the display visibility.

User-Interface

I must say that the features with the Fastrack Reflex WAV are really very impressive, with just a twist of the wrist you can operate a lot of features on your smartphone. It comes with gesture control features which allow users to change music, click pictures, reject calls.

The interface of the device is very simple and the most impressive part of the fitness trackers is the scrolling notification. You can also connect the band with your smartphone via Reflex Wav app. It took hardly few minutes to set up and pair the device with my iPhone.

Once my smartphone was connected with the smart band I started receiving notifications such as sedentary alert, messages, weather details, locate my phone via triggering ringtone and more.

Features:

The company has packed a lot of features in a tiny 9mm smart band. The Fastrack Reflex Wav comes with a set of features which allow users to change music, click pictures, reject calls, and the most important one the scrolling notification.

It's very difficult for me to keep a check on all the notifications on my phone. With this feature, I can see the notification directly on my wrist and make a decision whether to respond to it or simply ignore it.

It also sports features like active tracker, 24-hour active sleep tracking, calendar alert, weather updates. With the sedentary feature, the smart band will receive an alert in case there's a lack of activity for a certain period of time. With this band, you can track the number of steps you have taken in a day and how much sleep you had last night. It also comes with finding your phone feature which allows you to find your phone in case you misplaced it.



But there was a disappointment with the smart band because it doesn't come with a heartbeat sensor with it. The company has skipped the heartbeat tracker to make the device slim. There are many other brands who offer the heart rate sensor in the same price range.

Performance

I have used the Fastrack Reflex Wav for more than one week, and during my, I have experienced both the sides of the band. This fitness tracker sends you alerts you for all most everything. There is a little vibrator packed inside the tiny case which vibrates with every notification either it is phone notification or it's a normal alert.

But I must say that the vibration of the alert is very low which can be ignored if you are in a heavily crowded place like market, traffic or while riding your motorcycle. Twice I have faced that the Bluetooth got disconnected automatically. And every time when it gets disconnected I need to connect it manually, which become annoying for me at some point.

Apart from all these, the overall performance of the device was impressive. The best part of the fitness band is that all the information can be accessed from the touchscreen display, which I found to be pleasantly clear and responsive.

Battery

According to the company, it has tried making the smart band as slim as possible, in this process the company has added a custom made 3mm thick battery. Fastrack hasn't provided any details about the capacity but has claimed that the Reflex WAV is capable of delivering up to 5 days of battery life with regular gesture control use.

But if you don't use the gesture control regularly then it might deliver more than 5 Days of battery life. Fastrack claims that the device will be fully charged in one hour fifteen minutes from 0 to 100. During my use, I was getting more than 5 days of battery life because I was not using the gesture modes on the regular basis.

Compatible

Fastrack Reflex WAV is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. All you need to do is download the "reflex wav" app from Google Play or the App Store to begin the setup. The app is free on both the platforms, the dedicated app for the Reflex WAV is very simple to set up and easy to understand the interface.

Verdict

Overall, the Fastrack Reflex Wav looks good and decent in terms of design. It also sports a lot of new features when we talk about the smart band industry. The Fastrack Reflex WAV is a unique device with its gesture control feature, but it does have some downside. The company has totally ignored the heartbeat sensor on the device just to make it slimmer. The company has also restricted the smart band till IP67, where other brands like Xiaomi and Honor are featuring an IP68 offering in less than the cost of this device.

There is very minimal vibration alert during an incoming call, and sometimes you can also miss the call if you are not attentive to the smart band. The display only shows the name of the contact who is calling you. But if you are ready to ignore these downsides of the smart band and you feel these are not important for your usage then this is a perfect fitness tracker for you.