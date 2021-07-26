FoxFit Pulse Smartwatch Review: Valuable Addition You Shouldn’t Miss Out

FoxFit Pulse Flaunts Impressive Design

The FoxFit Pulse smartwatch looks attractive with a Zinc-alloy build that gives it a premium look and feel. The smartwatch features a circular dial with a button at the side to carry out many tasks such as turning it on or off, going back to the previous menu, and more. At the rear, the watch features the sensors along with an LED indicator that blinks while sensing the heart rate or measuring the blood oxygen levels. Also, we can see the magnetic connectors for the charging cable to refuel the battery. This rear panel is made of microfiber and feels comfortable while wearing.

Furthermore, this Foxin smartwatch features an IP68 rating that makes it water and dustproof, so you can carry it even to the gym or swimming pool without any worry about water damage. In addition to this, the slim design of 9mm thickness and lightweight build of 40.5 grams makes it comfortable to be worn all the time. This is complemented by the interchangeable straps that come in various color options.

I used this smartwatch for almost a week and liked the comfort to a great extent. It suited my wrist very well but the one issue is that it keeps turning and I had to adjust the dial to be on the center of my wrist occasionally. Not to miss, I like the additional colorful straps that came along with the black strap. It was comfortable to wear while working out too and did not cause any issue, thanks to its lightweight design.

FoxFit Pulse: Informative Display

The FoxFit Pulse comes with a 1.28-inch vibrant display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The screen is bright enough to be visible even outdoors but when it is used under bright light, it does not seem to be visible to a great extent. But this is common with many other smartwatches that I reviewed of late. There are multiple watch faces that can be changed both from the paired smartphone and the smartwatch itself. However, when you customize the watch face from the FoxFit Pulse, you can use any photo from your smartphone's gallery as the watch face, which is a feature that impressed me.

Notably, the display of the FoxFit Pulse smartwatch shows you almost all the modes and capabilities within a few swipes. Even the interface that appears as you swipe towards the right on the screen is quite impressive and smooth to navigate.

FoxFit Pulse Delivers Great Performance

The FoxFit Pulse smartwatch is loaded with features including 10 sports modes such as swimming, hiking, football, yoga, badminton, skipping, cycling, walking, running, and basketball. Also, there are health-centric vitals such as blood oxygen monitoring, which comes in handy during the pandemic, heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, and breath training. It has sleep monitoring, and alarm vibration alert. The smartwatch comes with incoming call and message alerts and reminder features too.

The smartwatch from Foxin is powered by the Realtek RTL8762CK chipset, which handles all tasks it is subjected to efficiently. There are features such as camera shutter and music playback that also come do their intended task without any glitch. The steps count did the task we expect from it as the other features.

In terms of battery life, a 200mAh battery powers this wearable device. It is touted to deliver 20 to 25 days of battery life on standby and lasts a little over a week under normal usage. There isn't anything to complain about its performance as it is almost on par with similarly priced smartwatches.

Should You Buy?

The FoxFit Pulse smartwatch with a combination of impressive features and design could be a great offering for its asking price of Rs. 3,999. It misses out only on the ability to answer and make calls directly from the smartwatch, which is a feature seen in some offerings that are priced relatively higher. Otherwise, it does the job of a smartwatch without any flaunt. Having said that it does not compromise on the common capabilities, it is clear that this watch will definitely be a valuable addition to your accessory collection.