Foxin FoxFit Active Smartwatch Review: Premium Looks Within Budget

Foxin FoxFit Active: Premium Metal Straps

The Foxin FoxFit Active features a square display and it comes with two replaceable straps - a metallic and a silicone strap. While the silicone strap looks like any other standard smartwatch strap. On the other hand, the metal strap looks quite premium. The silicone strap features the buckle system while the metal strap comes with the magnetic fit design.

Apart from the strap, the Foxin FoxFit Active features an excellent build with matte finish. The overall frame is sturdy and durable and looks quite premium. The smartwatch features IP68 water-resistant rating.

While the display and the frame look good and premium, it features a navigation button at the right of the display to scroll through the menu. At its rear, the smartwatch from Foxin features the sensors and a charging terminal.

On the whole, the Foxin FoxFit Active looks premium for its pricing. The inclusion of two straps, especially the metallic strap at this affordable price point is a good thing.

Foxin FoxFit Active Responsive Display

Foxin FoxFit Active smartwatch features a square display as mentioned above. The screen measures 1.4 inches and it is an IPS panel with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The colors on the screen look good and the text is sharp. As the bezels are not too thin, the screen looks relatively smaller for a smartwatch.

Notably, this smartwatch's screen delivers ample brightness when it is viewed in the sunlight. The quality of the display is good and the UI is also minimalist and good. Furthermore, it is responsive as well. But there are smartwatches with a better resolution that we have used in the past. However, it is acceptable for its pricing.

Foxin FoxFit Active Performance

The Foxin smartwatch comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, which helps in keeping a check on the heart rate continuously. It also features a SpO2 sensor to monitor the blood oxygen levels, which is important during the pandemic. Like the other smartwatches out there, this one also comes with a Bluetooth mode, which lets you control the music playback from the smartwatch itself. It also features the camera shutter option.

There is support for more than 200 watch faces that can be chosen either from the smartwatch or the companion app. Besides this, the smartwatch comes with support for seven sports modes including running, walking, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, and football. There are stopwatch features, notification support, sleep monitoring, and more.

Almost all these features of the Foxin FoxFit Active smartwatch worked fine during my review. I found minor issues with the sleep monitor but that should be acceptable.

Foxin FoxFit smartwatch comes with a 180mAh battery and is touted to provide up to 15 days of battery backup. However, during my constant use, it did not last over seven days. The battery life depends on the usage and brightness levels.

Verdict

Foxin FoxFit Active smartwatch is a premium-looking wearable that comes with two replaceable straps. Also, it comes with all necessary sensors and features that users might want to see in a smartwatch of its pricing. Moreover, there is a decent battery backup with medium to heavy use and an impressive performance. If you want a smartwatch that delivers good brightness and a premium design except for a few misses such as the voice calling capability, then you can go for this Foxin smartwatch priced at Rs. 2.599 as it will be a good buy.