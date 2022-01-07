Just In
- 18 min ago Amazon ‘Home Shopping Spree’ Sale: Smart TVs, Appliances And More On Discount Price
- 1 hr ago Clubhouse Web Version Announced; Lets You Enter Conversations Without Logging In
- 1 hr ago iQOO 9 Coming To India Soon Says CEO; Likely To Be Announced At BGIS Finale
- 2 hrs ago Jio UPI Autopay For Prepaid Users: What Is It? How To Set Up?
Don't Miss
- Sports Sometimes we can be a little bit hard on senior players; Pujara, Rahane repaid faith, says Gavaskar
- News Drone spotted in Jammu
- Finance What Is Dividend And Dividend Yield In Stocks: Companies Paying Dividend In 2022 To Investors
- Movies Sushmita Sen Explains Why She Values Respect Over Love In A Relationship
- Automobiles Tata Motors Officially Confirms Debut Date Of Its CNG Cars: Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG
- Education SSC Delhi Police SI Paper 2 Result 2021 Declared, Check Delhi Police SI Cut Off Marks Paper 1 and Paper 2
- Lifestyle Ananya Panday Leaves Us Speechless With Her New Fashionable Look! It Is Pretty Fabulous
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Nagaland In Winter Of 2022
Foxin FoxFit Active Smartwatch Review: Premium Looks Within Budget
In the pandemic crisis, many people have started working out at home and smartwatches or fitness bands with health-centric features have gained traction. Many of these models come with a plethora of sensors including a SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen levels among other vitals. One of the latest smartwatches to enter the market is the Foxin FoxFit Active.
- Inclusion of metal strap
- Decent battery life
- Easy to use UI
- Display could have been improved
- Lacks calling feature
The Foxin FoxFit Active will be priced at Rs. 2,599 and is up for sale on Amazon India. If you are interested in buying a smartwatch, then you should check out this smartwatch's review before investing in one.
Foxin FoxFit Active: Premium Metal Straps
The Foxin FoxFit Active features a square display and it comes with two replaceable straps - a metallic and a silicone strap. While the silicone strap looks like any other standard smartwatch strap. On the other hand, the metal strap looks quite premium. The silicone strap features the buckle system while the metal strap comes with the magnetic fit design.
Apart from the strap, the Foxin FoxFit Active features an excellent build with matte finish. The overall frame is sturdy and durable and looks quite premium. The smartwatch features IP68 water-resistant rating.
While the display and the frame look good and premium, it features a navigation button at the right of the display to scroll through the menu. At its rear, the smartwatch from Foxin features the sensors and a charging terminal.
On the whole, the Foxin FoxFit Active looks premium for its pricing. The inclusion of two straps, especially the metallic strap at this affordable price point is a good thing.
Foxin FoxFit Active Responsive Display
Foxin FoxFit Active smartwatch features a square display as mentioned above. The screen measures 1.4 inches and it is an IPS panel with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The colors on the screen look good and the text is sharp. As the bezels are not too thin, the screen looks relatively smaller for a smartwatch.
Notably, this smartwatch's screen delivers ample brightness when it is viewed in the sunlight. The quality of the display is good and the UI is also minimalist and good. Furthermore, it is responsive as well. But there are smartwatches with a better resolution that we have used in the past. However, it is acceptable for its pricing.
Foxin FoxFit Active Performance
The Foxin smartwatch comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, which helps in keeping a check on the heart rate continuously. It also features a SpO2 sensor to monitor the blood oxygen levels, which is important during the pandemic. Like the other smartwatches out there, this one also comes with a Bluetooth mode, which lets you control the music playback from the smartwatch itself. It also features the camera shutter option.
There is support for more than 200 watch faces that can be chosen either from the smartwatch or the companion app. Besides this, the smartwatch comes with support for seven sports modes including running, walking, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, and football. There are stopwatch features, notification support, sleep monitoring, and more.
Almost all these features of the Foxin FoxFit Active smartwatch worked fine during my review. I found minor issues with the sleep monitor but that should be acceptable.
Foxin FoxFit smartwatch comes with a 180mAh battery and is touted to provide up to 15 days of battery backup. However, during my constant use, it did not last over seven days. The battery life depends on the usage and brightness levels.
Verdict
Foxin FoxFit Active smartwatch is a premium-looking wearable that comes with two replaceable straps. Also, it comes with all necessary sensors and features that users might want to see in a smartwatch of its pricing. Moreover, there is a decent battery backup with medium to heavy use and an impressive performance. If you want a smartwatch that delivers good brightness and a premium design except for a few misses such as the voice calling capability, then you can go for this Foxin smartwatch priced at Rs. 2.599 as it will be a good buy.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,570
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999
-
46,999
-
15,300
-
45,760
-
32,100