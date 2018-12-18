Funcl wireless earphones review: Best value for money true wireless earphones in the market

Design: Simple and workable design

Both the wireless earphones come in a very neat and workable design. They are shipped in lightweight tiny plastic casings that also work as mobile charging units. The overall look and feel is not ultra-premium but truly justifies the affordable price-point. The Funcl AI seems inspired by Apple's Airpods and looks more professional. On the other hand, the Funcl W1 gives a sporty feel and seems more apt for outdoor activities. Both are very light on ears and can be worn for longer durations. They snuggly fit in ears and not for once I felt that they are falling out even while walking and doing other everyday tasks. The casing also offers an extra pair of eartips to let you find the best fit for your ears. As the plastic casing comes in a tiny package, you can easily carry around the Funcl wireless earphones in your pockets. Last but not least, the Funcl AI comes with IPX5 water resistance making them durable enough to withstand a good dose of water splashes; however, taking a dive in the pool while wearing them will not a good idea and is not recommended.

Touch-Sensitive controls

You don't need to take out your phone every time to access basic functions like music playback and receiving/disconnecting calls. You can even trigger the voice assistant (Google Assistant and Siri) on Funcl AI earphones by simply double tapping the left earbud. Tap twice on the right earbud to change the audio track. A single tap on the right earbud stops/plays the music. Moreover, you can also connect/disconnect the earphones separately by long tapping once on the touch-sensitive surface. The touch controls worked every time without any miss during our review duration.

Audio Performance

Coming onto the most important aspect, the Funcl wireless earphones offer surprisingly good audio at an affordable price tag that will not give you many reasons to complain. The loud and clear audio delivery is good enough to make them a decent sounding everyday audio accessory for smartphone users. The sound produced is not bass heavy and lack substance, a reason we would not recommend them to serious audiophiles. Between the two, the Funcl AI supports Qualcomm AptX Hi-Fi audio and sound slightly better than the Funcl W1. The same can be enabled from the bundled Funcl smartphone application. As far as in-call audio is concerned, both the models offer very clear sound and you can clearly hear the other person's voice on the call. The microphone on the Funcl AI did give me minor troubles as the other person was not able to hear my voice clearly during some calls I made. It can be a device-specific issue as I did not face the same problem all the time. The Funcl W1 worked just fine during audio and calls.

Battery Performance and Connectivity

Battery backup is another important area where the Funcl wireless earphones have impressed us, especially the Funcl AI. The wireless earphones can last more than 5 hours on one full charge. Moreover, keep the case fully charged and the battery backup can reach up to a full day which is simply excellent.

Verdict

The affordable true wireless earphones from Funcl punch above their weight. They look good, sound good and also deliver a solid battery life. Their early bird pricing makes them a steal for anyone who is in the market to buy a true wireless earphones/headphones. If you are expecting ultra-premium design and super immersive audio delivery, you will be disappointed. For the affordable price tag, Funcl true wireless earphones are simply no-brainer deals.