Intex FitRist Cardio Review: Good all-rounder fitness band for beginners

How to set up: Install FitRist Cardio app to get started

Setting up the fitness band is a hassle free task. You need to install ‘FitRist Cardio' app from Google Play store for your Android device. iOS users can install the app from App store.

You can also scan the QR code provided on the manual in the packaging to directly reach the app download page. Once you have installed the app, follow the steps to pair the band with your phone.

1) Enter the menu and click the ‘Connect Device' option.

2) Slide down your finger to search for the FitRist cardio band.

3) Grant Bluetooth and location access to your phone to look for the band.

4) Click the round icon next to the band name to initiate the synchronization process.

Once you have successfully paired the band with your smartphone/tablet, you need to add your personal data- age, weight, height, etc. to get started with the physical activity monitoring. Post synchronization process, you can also see and access all the functions of the band from the installed app.

These include battery information, distance travelled, calories burned, steps taken, etc. The app has a simple to use interface and works without any performance issues.