Intex FitRist Cardio Review: Good all-rounder fitness band for beginners

Intex has been making phones from quite a while. The company's product portfolio includes feature phones, smartphones, mobile accessories such as headphones, power banks, chargers, etc. that are sold online and offline to consumers across the country and even to off shore markets.
However, not many of you will be aware of the fact that the Indian smartphone maker is also producing wearable products on regular basis. The company's FitRist range of fitness bands now has two affordable but feature loaded products that targets users who wants technology to help them adopt a healthy lifestyle.
Priced at Rs. 1,499, Intex FitRist Cardio features an OLED display, comes equipped with a variety of useful sensors and can last a week on a single charge. Let's try to find out how it can help you focus on your fitness goals with the help of this review.
How to set up: Install FitRist Cardio app to get started
Setting up the fitness band is a hassle free task. You need to install ‘FitRist Cardio' app from Google Play store for your Android device. iOS users can install the app from App store.
You can also scan the QR code provided on the manual in the packaging to directly reach the app download page. Once you have installed the app, follow the steps to pair the band with your phone.
1) Enter the menu and click the ‘Connect Device' option.
2) Slide down your finger to search for the FitRist cardio band.
3) Grant Bluetooth and location access to your phone to look for the band.
4) Click the round icon next to the band name to initiate the synchronization process.
Once you have successfully paired the band with your smartphone/tablet, you need to add your personal data- age, weight, height, etc. to get started with the physical activity monitoring. Post synchronization process, you can also see and access all the functions of the band from the installed app.
These include battery information, distance travelled, calories burned, steps taken, etc. The app has a simple to use interface and works without any performance issues.
Design: Light weight and durable
Despite being an affordable fitness accessory, FitRit Cardio sports a neat and durable design. It's also quite light weight and fits well on your wrist without bulking it up. The only problem I faced with the design is the metal clutch that makes the band a bit uncomfortable for prolonged usage. The fitness band has rubber straps with ample openings to customize the grip as per your requirement. The rubber used to make the straps boast a good quality and will not trouble your skin even if it's on your wrist for 24x7.
FitRist cardio also has a bright OLED screen that works fine in every condition; bet it a rainy weather, bright sunny day or just the indoor lighting.
The band is IPX7 rated making it perfect for swimmers, athletes and other fitness enthusiasts whose fitness regime involves water and sweat. The band also serves as an everyday watch and you can sport it even when it's raining cats and dogs.
Overall, I found the FitRist Cardio pushing more than its price-point in durability department as far as its price is concerned. It can be a great fitness companion for swimmers, runners, and everyday gym goers.
Display: OLED screen to offer health insights and notifications
Displays are any day better than the standard bundled apps to check all the important insights. FitRist Cardio does not rely on the companion app to offer all the information. It features a 2.18cm OLED screen that let you keep a close check on your daily physical activity. The display shows the current date, time, connection status with the phone, number of steps you've taken, distance you've travelled and the calories you've burnt.
I was expecting a touch screen with the second generation FitRist band but Intex has provided a touch capacitive button below the panel. It easily allows you to navigate around the band's features by simple taps that works quite accurately. The response time is good and there were hardly any instances where I found myself tapping twice or thrice to access any function. However, I would still prefer a touch screen on my wrist to check all the important insights and to access other important functions.
While the OLED screen is bright, offers all the required information and the capacitive button also works well, the ‘Flip the wrist' feature that is backed by the Tri-axis accelerometer, to check the time and date is not very consistent. I had to tap the capacitive button to activate the display most of the times to check time, date and other important information, which is quite troubling. The process hampers the overall user experience of wearing a fitness band on your wrist. Besides, the screen only displays the information in landscape format and there's no provision to alter it for your convenience.
The next FitRist iteration might resolve these issues.
Performance: Robust battery backup and near accurate sensors
Coming on to the performance part, FitRist Cardio offers an impressive battery backup and is quite accurate in recording your physical activity. The fitness band can easily last for a week on a single charge and actively tracks the steps you take, distance you travel, calories you burn, keep a check on your sleep pattern and most importantly can measure your heart rate, a feature that is not very common in sub Rs. 2,000 price-point in the wearable segment. The heart rate sensor works fine and its strike rate of registering your heart activity is even better than the pricey Samsung flagship handsets.
The steps counter and distance travelled feature is also quite accurate and delivers near correct results. There were some marginal differences in the data it offered but that Ws quite acceptable considering the price-point the band comes at.
The band also allows you to control the music on your phone from your wrist. However, it only works with the Google Play Music app. Besides, the band can help you click pictures, but only with the in-built camera app that the companion app has.
The band's OLED screen also displays incoming notifications on your device. You can check the incoming caller's name, Facebook, WhatsApp, phone messages, etc. Moreover, the band also allows you to set hydration reminder so that you take the required amount of liquids in a day to keep your body hydrated.
Last but not the least; you can activate the phone finder and anti-lost feature to keep a check on your device. Make sure your phone is connected to use these two features.
Conclusion
Intex FitRist Cardio is an impressive everyday fitness band that is light on pocket but not on features. It looks good on your wrist and offers almost the same set of features that we find in pricey fitness bands from Fitbit and its likes. You get a near accurate step counter, an OLED screen, a heart rate sensor, a durable IPX7 certified design, a week's battery backup and some other notable fitness features at a pocket friendly price-point.
There are some weak points such as inconsistent display response to check time, metal clutch that gets a bit uncomfortable on prolonged usage, but these can be ignored considering the fact that you are paying a sum of Rs. 1,500 for so many workable features it brings to the table.
In my personal opinion, FitRist Cardio is the health band that everyone should buy before investing in those pricey fitness accessories and smartwatches. Start using it and if you find fitness bands really useful in your daily routine, then you can buy the expensive ones.