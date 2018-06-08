Lenovo HX03F Spectra Fitness Band Review: Good fitness accessory for beginners

Related Articles
- Lenovo Z5 vs other smartphones with similar specs
- Lenovo's Google Assistant-powered Smart Display up for Pre-orders
- Lenovo A5 launched with 18:9 display and 4000mAh powerful battery
- Lenovo K5 Note officially launched to take on the Xiaomi Redmi 5
- Lenovo Z5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Battle of mid-range smartphones
- Lenovo Z5 with a 6.2 inch display launched for Rs 13,000
The Wearable market in India is gaining momentum and will see some exciting developments in the next five years. One major reason of growing demand for such technology-driven lifestyle products in our country is the demographics. We are the world's youngest nation and home to nearly 60% of population below the average age of 35 years. This is a big number and if some reports are to be believed, the year 2018 alone is projected to see around 4 million wearable units' shipments, which is a good 33.3 % increase as compared to the last year's figures.
This is a good opportunity for technology brands to introduce their health-centered products for Indian consumers who are willing to give technology a chance to live a healthy lifestyle. While we have popular brands like Fitbit, Garmin, Apple, etc. known for their sophisticated wearable products, other well-known brands are also eyeing big profits from the growing segment.
The most recent to join the league is Lenovo. The Company is aiming to capture 20% of the wearables market in India by 2018-end. Lenovo recently introduced two budget wearable products to strengthen its base for fitness products in India. Lenovo HX03F Spectra and HX03 Cardio are the new fitness trackers priced at Rs. 2,299 and Rs. 1,999 respectively and will exclusively sell on Flipkart. Today we are focusing on HX03F Spectra, the feature-rich fitness tracker that has impressed us with its good performance. Let's find out more about the fitness tracker in the following review.
Specification, Features and Setup
Lenovo HX03F Spectra fitness tracker sports a 0.96-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 160 x 80 Pixels. The band weighs 20 g and come with a silicone strap. The design is IP68 water-dust resistant and the band is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Interestingly, you can charge the fitness tracker by plugging it directly into a USB port.
HX03F Spectra band can track how many calories you burn, steps you take throughout a day, and the distance covered. Besides, it can also monitor your sleep pattern and comes with real-time heart rate monitor. The band also comes with an alarm clock reminder, anti-sleep mode, sedentary reminder, shows your sports statistics and also features a motion reminder. The Bluetooth 4.2 enabled fitness tracker wirelessly syncs your fitness statistics and is backed by a lithium polymer battery.
The band can be setup instantly by installing Lenovo Healthy app, which is available free on Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS). The app allows you to set up your profile and control the band's performance and features. The band can also display notifications from Facebook, Email, Calls, SMS, WhatsApp, etc.; however, you cannot interact with the incoming notifications.
Sturdy and Water-Dust Resistant Design
Lenovo HX03F Spectra has a very traditional fitness band design. The look and feel is not extraordinary and might not appeal at first; however, it is very practical and feels light on your wrist. The overall design is sturdy; the main watch unit and the silicon straps are made up of good quality material that justifies the price-point. These straps are interchangeable and you can swap them for different colors. The band is IP68 certified and is water-dust resistant.
Plug and Charge
Lenovo HX03F Spectra comes with one-of-its-kind charging mechanism. You would not require any bundled magnetic charging dock or USB cable as the band's main unit itself serves as a charging dock. Just snap off one end of the strap and plug the USB interface into a standard USB port of a charging adaptor. It is a neat trick and saves you from the hassle of cables and charging docks which can be easily misplaced.
Vivid TFT Touch-screen
The fitness tracker sports a colorful TFT screen that displays information in a typical vertical formation. The TFT screen is colorful and displays required information adequately such as time, date, battery, and health statistics. The screen can also show notifications from your phone but sadly the UI displays them horizontally and you cannot interact with them.
As far as the general usability is concerned, the UI is simple and easy to use and you just need to tap on the circular button at the bottom to interact with the band. However, I must admit that a full touch-screen would have made the band much more usable and interesting.
Performance
Lenovo HX03F is very light on the wrist and offers plenty of features. You can wear the band for 24-hours straight without any discomfort, which clearly fulfills the task of using a fitness tracking accessory. The band can track your movements and send inactively alerts to motivate you to stay active and fit if you don't treat it as just a fancy accessory. You can also use the app to setup the alarm, trigger ‘Find your phone' mode, customize sedentary reminders, goal reminder, etc.
The fitness tracker can automatically check your heart rate every 15 minutes with 24- hours real-time heart rate monitoring, which is a great feature to have. It can also record your sleep pattern where the app can give you useful insights segregated into two parts- Deep sleep and Light sleep. The sleep monitoring comes quite handy and is a useful feature to keep a check on your health. Besides, the fitness band can also count the calories burnt based on the pedometer reading; however, I cannot vouch for the sensor's accuracy as the results were usually different when I matched the data with some other devices and apps.
Battery Life
Lenovo HX03F Spectra has a solid battery backup. The fitness band can easily last a week with constant monitoring of vital statistics. It makes for a great fitness accessory in the age of smartwatches which are priced much higher, offer more or less same set of features and last just two or three days on a single charge.
Verdict
Lenovo has delivered a feature-rich fitness tracker at a sensible price tag. The HX03F Spectra makes much more sense than those pricey smartwatches which cannot last for more than two days and serve the same functionality of tracking steps, calories, and your heart rate. The fitness band can last for a week, features a color screen, incorporates a workable heart-rate sensor and also has a water-dust resistant design.
There are some shortcomings; however, the overall package is a good value for money deal. It makes for a good overall product for the fitness enthusiast who would like to give fitness trackers a chance to lead a healthy lifestyle.