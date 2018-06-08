Lenovo HX03F Spectra Fitness Band Review: Good fitness accessory for beginners

Specification, Features and Setup

Lenovo HX03F Spectra fitness tracker sports a 0.96-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 160 x 80 Pixels. The band weighs 20 g and come with a silicone strap. The design is IP68 water-dust resistant and the band is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Interestingly, you can charge the fitness tracker by plugging it directly into a USB port.

HX03F Spectra band can track how many calories you burn, steps you take throughout a day, and the distance covered. Besides, it can also monitor your sleep pattern and comes with real-time heart rate monitor. The band also comes with an alarm clock reminder, anti-sleep mode, sedentary reminder, shows your sports statistics and also features a motion reminder. The Bluetooth 4.2 enabled fitness tracker wirelessly syncs your fitness statistics and is backed by a lithium polymer battery.

The band can be setup instantly by installing Lenovo Healthy app, which is available free on Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS). The app allows you to set up your profile and control the band's performance and features. The band can also display notifications from Facebook, Email, Calls, SMS, WhatsApp, etc.; however, you cannot interact with the incoming notifications.

Sturdy and Water-Dust Resistant Design

Lenovo HX03F Spectra has a very traditional fitness band design. The look and feel is not extraordinary and might not appeal at first; however, it is very practical and feels light on your wrist. The overall design is sturdy; the main watch unit and the silicon straps are made up of good quality material that justifies the price-point. These straps are interchangeable and you can swap them for different colors. The band is IP68 certified and is water-dust resistant.

Plug and Charge

Lenovo HX03F Spectra comes with one-of-its-kind charging mechanism. You would not require any bundled magnetic charging dock or USB cable as the band's main unit itself serves as a charging dock. Just snap off one end of the strap and plug the USB interface into a standard USB port of a charging adaptor. It is a neat trick and saves you from the hassle of cables and charging docks which can be easily misplaced.

Vivid TFT Touch-screen

The fitness tracker sports a colorful TFT screen that displays information in a typical vertical formation. The TFT screen is colorful and displays required information adequately such as time, date, battery, and health statistics. The screen can also show notifications from your phone but sadly the UI displays them horizontally and you cannot interact with them.

As far as the general usability is concerned, the UI is simple and easy to use and you just need to tap on the circular button at the bottom to interact with the band. However, I must admit that a full touch-screen would have made the band much more usable and interesting.

Performance

Lenovo HX03F is very light on the wrist and offers plenty of features. You can wear the band for 24-hours straight without any discomfort, which clearly fulfills the task of using a fitness tracking accessory. The band can track your movements and send inactively alerts to motivate you to stay active and fit if you don't treat it as just a fancy accessory. You can also use the app to setup the alarm, trigger ‘Find your phone' mode, customize sedentary reminders, goal reminder, etc.

The fitness tracker can automatically check your heart rate every 15 minutes with 24- hours real-time heart rate monitoring, which is a great feature to have. It can also record your sleep pattern where the app can give you useful insights segregated into two parts- Deep sleep and Light sleep. The sleep monitoring comes quite handy and is a useful feature to keep a check on your health. Besides, the fitness band can also count the calories burnt based on the pedometer reading; however, I cannot vouch for the sensor's accuracy as the results were usually different when I matched the data with some other devices and apps.

Battery Life

Lenovo HX03F Spectra has a solid battery backup. The fitness band can easily last a week with constant monitoring of vital statistics. It makes for a great fitness accessory in the age of smartwatches which are priced much higher, offer more or less same set of features and last just two or three days on a single charge.

Verdict

Lenovo has delivered a feature-rich fitness tracker at a sensible price tag. The HX03F Spectra makes much more sense than those pricey smartwatches which cannot last for more than two days and serve the same functionality of tracking steps, calories, and your heart rate. The fitness band can last for a week, features a color screen, incorporates a workable heart-rate sensor and also has a water-dust resistant design.

There are some shortcomings; however, the overall package is a good value for money deal. It makes for a good overall product for the fitness enthusiast who would like to give fitness trackers a chance to lead a healthy lifestyle.