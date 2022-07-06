LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier 2nd Gen. Review- Highly Innovative And Functional

What’s Inside The Box?

The PuriCare 2nd Gen. wearable air purifier ships inside an eco-friendly box containing the face mask, USB Type-C cable for charging, a set of HEPA 13 filters, 15 pieces inner disposable filters, silicone face guard, a portable carry pouch, a strap extender and product guide/manual.

How To Set Up LG PuriCare 2nd Gen. Wearable Air Purifier

You would need a minute to set up the face mask to start using it. Follow the steps to install the critical parts such as filters, inner cover and face guard.

Open the filter case to install the PuriCare HEPA filters. The direction of the PuriCare filters does not affect their performance.

Place the inner cover by sliding the bottom holes over the lower guide tabs inside the main unit.

Install the face mask by attaching the metal prongs on the back of the face guard to the magnets on the inside surface of the main unit.

The installation process hardly takes a minute; however, if you find to difficult to install the filters and face guard, you should refer to the product guide in the box.

LG PuriCare 2nd Gen Wearable Air Purifier Design & Technology

The PuriCare face mask is a fascinating piece of engineering. It features a miniaturized air-purification system, a speaker, and a microphone and also connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth. As you breathe, a respiratory sensor on the inner side of the mask turns on and off the suction fans automatically. These fans sit inside the filter cases on both sides of the face mask. The Bluetooth indicator light is positioned at the bottom along with the power button.

The PuriCare face mask is quite lightweight (118g) and yet feels very premium. It is made from premium quality materials and does not feel cheap. The choice of material is top class. You can buy the PuriCare wearable air-purifier in two colors- black and white.

LG PuriCare 2nd Gen. Wearable Air Purifier Wearing Experience

The PuriCare face mask feels heavier on the face than standard masks for obvious reasons, and it takes some getting used to. In addition, the mask protrudes quite a bit from your face, which can be distracting for someone unfamiliar with the product. Initially, I had trouble wearing the LG PuriCare for longer periods but quickly adapted to wearing it.

For a comfortable wearing experience, the mask's placement is crucial. Make sure you adjust it properly by pulling the aglets at the ends of the straps. You can also use the headband clip to secure it around your neck if you wish to wear the mask for all-day long.

You won't feel claustrophobic or sweat excessively around the face area because of the face guard's vented holes and fans running at a high speed; however, a bit of sweating around the nose is quite normal.

Despite peak summer temperatures in the Delhi NCR region, I did not experience any breathing problems with the PuriCare. The exhaled air is thrown out from the face mask through the exhaust vent and you only experience clean air inside. LG recommends replacing the HEPA 13 filters after one month of use based on six hours of use a day.

LG Wearable App For PuriCare Face Mask

The PuriCare wearable air-purifier also connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. There's a dedicated LG wearable app that lets you control the fan speed and speaker's output. Besides, you can also check important insights such as filter life, amount of air cleaned by the filters, breath count, breathing cycle and product usage information.

The fans can be a bit noisy at 'Turbo' mode but ensure a sweat-free wearing experience in hot & humid weather. Communicating wasn't problematic with the face mask on as the microphone response and the speaker output is good. My voice didn't sound muffled to listeners at all. Overall, the speaker unit makes it easy to be heard even in a noisy environment with the mask on.

Important Points To Consider

1) LG mentions that the PuriCare face mask should not be used in a poorly ventilated area where oxygen is not continually supplied.

2) The wearable air purifier shouldn't be exposed to extreme temperatures (above 50 degrees and below -20 degrees). Don't place the product near a car window or on top of an electric pad or heater.

3) Do not use the product without a filter in an area with airborne dust, salt, or sulfur particulates.

4) The wearable air-purifier is not meant to be worn in the rain.

5) Replace the filter if it gets wet with any form of liquid.

6) Keep the unit turned off before replacing the filters.

LG PuriCare 2nd Gen. Wearable Air Purifier Battery Life

I mostly used the face mask for about 50-60 minutes a day and it managed to last more than a week. The use of voice unit function and Bluetooth affects the battery life to some extent. As far as the charging time is concerned, the face mask takes approximately two hours for a full charge. It is worth mentioning that you should charge the battery to its total capacity at least once every six months in case of long-term storage.

Verdict

LG has once again delivered a unique and innovative product that's every bit functional; however, it's price is steep, which might prevent it from being a mass-market hit, especially in a market like India. If you can shell out Rs. 14,999 on a face mask, the PuriCare wearable air-purifier is an excellent purchase. The innovative product can offer protection from dust, pollen and viruses without giving you discomfort.

When wearing one, you will be the center of attention wherever you go, so be prepared to answer questions about its performance and features.