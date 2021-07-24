Maxima Max Pro X4 Review: Well-Built, Feature-Loaded Smartwatch

Maxima Max Pro X4: Sleek, Comfortable Design

Maxima Max Pro X4 is a lightweight smartwatch with a circular dial and a touchscreens display. While it features a polycarbonate build all over, there is a glass display. There is a power button at the side of the dial to perform various functions. The smartwatch from Maxima is lighter than most smartwatches I reviewed recently weighing in only at 42 grams. Despite its light build, it features a sturdy build due to the high-density ABS casing. Also, there is an IP68 rating, which makes it water-resistant. The silicone strap is soft and comfortable even to wear for hours together.

The Maxima smartwatch features over 100 watch faces that you can add as a watch face and get a customized look to your watch. You can even set a picture in your gallery as the watch face. Moving on to its rear, there are the necessary sensors and magnetic connectors for the charger.

Detailing on the display, the Maxima Max Pro X4 features a 1.3-inch TFT IPS circular display. It is touted to have a brightness of 380 nits and it is quite clear. The screen is bright and visible even outdoors but it becomes invisible under direct bright sunlight.

On the whole, the design of the Maxima Max Pro X4 looks comfortable, sleek, and sturdy. The smartwatch is large enough to suit big wrists and looks quite attractive too.

Maxima Max Pro X4: Loaded With Ample Features

The Maxima Max Pro X4 smartwatch is your smart health tracker with an inbuilt oximeter function powered by LC11 heart rate sensor for accurate readings. The on-wrist health assistant will record your sleep with accuracy and help in improving the quality of your rest.

You can track your everyday performance with 10 modes of sports like running, walking, climbing, swimming, football and more. It has to be paired with smartphones running Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0 and above via the Coolwear app. You can track your progress and get to know the insights via the app. From the app, you can stay connected all day with smart notifications including app alerts, messages, email, and social media notifications on your Max Pro X4.

While the SpO2 sensor and heart rate sensor among others work fine on the Maxima, the step counter took count even of the ideal time and increased the counts. But this shouldn't be a major issue. Otherwise, the music control and notifications worked fine. Another issue that I faced is that the camera shutter did its job with the rear camera as intended but the selfie camera failed even after shaking the wrist as directed.

In terms of battery performance, the Maxima Max Pro X4 chipset lasts up to 15 days as claimed by the company. However, in my usage continuously, it lasted for nearly five days. On standby, the smartwatch undoubtedly comes with for a longer duration.

Should You Buy?

Well, the Maxima Max Pro X4 could be a good buy for those who want a reasonably priced smartwatch. Priced at Rs. 3,799, this accessory flaunts a premium and elegant design and comes bundled with numerous useful features making it a great buy. While the market is flooded with many such offerings in this price segment, this one from Maxima adds to the same and increases your choice. It has the same features and capabilities as other devices in this category but its comfortable and water-resistant design adds to its advantages.