Noise Colorfit Pro 4 Max Smartwatch Review: Stylish & Feature-Rich, But Not An Ideal Fitness Tracker

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max Design

The ColorFit Pro 4 Max, like most budget smartwatches, is inspired by the Apple Watch; however, some design elements are easily distinguishable. The dual-tone color scheme, for example, and the chamfered edges on the sides of the large squarish dial give the Pro 4 Max a subtle appearance. The case is made of an aluminum alloy that feels sturdy.

Half-Functional Crown Button

On the right is a stainless steel crown button, and on the left is a speaker unit. It should be noted that the crown button on this ostensible flagship wearable does not support the rotating feature. It is only functional as a screen wake-up and back button. The ColorFit Pro 4's crown, on the other hand, is very functional and contributes to a premium user experience.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max Wearing Experience

Because of the lightweight body and soft silicone straps, the watch is fairly comfortable to wear. I was able to wear it while sleeping to monitor my sleep cycle without discomfort. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max is water-resistant to IP68 standards, protecting against water and dust damage. It can withstand a 1.5m submersion in water for thirty minutes, allowing you to track body vitals during a swim session.

Since watches are day-to-day lifestyle accessories, it's good to see Noise launching the Pro 4 Max in a range of color options. We received the Rose Gold color variant to review, and it appears to be quite premium for the price. Check out the Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Navy Gold, and Silver Grey color options as well. The Vintage Brown color is quite appealing.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max Display

The ColorFit Pro 4 Max flaunts one of the biggest screens at its price point. The watch is equipped with a 1.8-inch TFT LCD 2.5D curved panel with a refresh rate of 40Hz and a resolution of 240*285 pixels. The screen isn't particularly sharp, but the high peak brightness (500 Nits) and good color reproduction make content appear nice on the wrist.

You can check the time, read notifications and browse through the UI for health apps and utilities under bright lighting without any visibility issues. It is worth noting, however, that the larger screen size and average resolution have an impact on the overall clarity of the content viewed. If Noise had used a higher resolution panel, the text and icons would have been sharper.

This is something to consider when purchasing a wearable under Rs. 5,000. Either choose a larger screen size and sacrifice clarity or choose a smaller screen size and enjoy crisper content. Also, the black bezels around the screen are pretty thick and become evident with any watch face other than black.

Competition Offers AMOLED Display

If you want a better display at the same price, I recommend you go for the newly launched Realme Watch 3 Pro. It boasts a much morevibrant AMOLED display with a comparatively fluid 60Hz refresh rate and better clarity. In fact, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 also offers acomparatively better display than the Max sibling.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max User Interface & Performance

Noise's custom watch interface is well-designed. It uses bright colors, easy-to-read font, and eye-catching typography that makes the UI vibrant and impactful. Depending on your preferences, you can use an app drawer similar to a menu view or a list view. Interestingly, Noise's UI displays app names in the grid view, which is uncommon on most sub-5K wearables, which only display icons, making it difficult to find the app you're looking for.

The UI works on simple right/left and up/down swipes. You can access quick controls with a swipe-up that brings a quick settings panel giving you access to brightness toggle, torch, battery indicator, phone connection, DND mode, etc. The UI is mostly fluid and lag-free; however, the haptics arevery annoying. The vibration motor produces a very unpleasant haptic feedback.

Cloud-Based Watch faces & Utilities

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max has 150+ customizable and cloud-hosted watch faces, which can be accessed via the companion app. The wearable has enough memory to save up to six different watch faces, which can be changed with a long tap on the main watch face.

As far as the list of utilities is concerned, the budget wearable offers weather information, music controls, DND mode, a torch, a keypad to make calls from the wrist itself, favorite tabs to store a few contacts, a timer, stopwatch, reminders, alarm, and a silent mode to disable ringtones.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max also supports Alexa voice commands. To use the feature, you need to sign in from your Amazon account in the Noise Assist app. Once enabled, you can tap on the Alexa icon in the menu section and ask questions to get smart replies. Sadly, hands-free voice commands aren't supported on the wearable.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max Health & Fitness Features

The ColorFit Pro 4 Max comes equipped with multiple sports modes, 100 to be precise including running, outdoor sports, hiking, cycling, indoor sports, etc. Additionally, the wearable supports a myriad of health tracking features, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, female cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, and stress monitoring.

The NoiseFit companion app allows you to track your fitness progress by providing a comprehensive health report and performance evaluation. The readings are mostly consistent with other sub-5K wearables. The step counter isn't always accurate, and the automatic activity detection isn't always good at detecting physical activity like walking or running. Because there is no inbuilt GPS, you must use your smartphone while cycling or running outside.

Mostly Good For Casual Fitness Activities

Overall, if fitness is your priority, the sub-5K smartwatches might not be the right accessory as the readings don't necessarily provide true insights into the body's vitals. For casual or recreational usage, these wearables work just fine and could help you start a fitness regime.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max Bluetooth Calling Performance

Bluetooth calling has become a standard feature even in the sub-5K wearables, thanks to the huge consumer interest. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max has it as well, and it works well. From the wrist, you can accept or reject calls, as well as silence incoming calls. Furthermore, you can dial and make calls directly from the wearable, as well as save the contact on the watch, which is very convenient.

The microphone performance is good on the wearable; however, the speaker output is very average and you would need your handset to conclude a call. Moving on, the wearable also lets you send quick SMS replies to callers if you are in a meeting and cannot attend calls, provided that you have enabled the SMS permission for the Noise app on the connected smartphone.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max Battery Life

The battery life on the ColorFit Pro 4 Max is pretty good; however, it largely varies on your usage. The wearable lasted for four days with BT calls, notifications and automatic sport recognition enabled. If you disable the BT calling and other battery-consuming apps and features, the wearable can easily last for over a week.

It's worth noting that the watch's user interface is designed in such a way that if the battery falls below 10%, you won't be able to use most features. The smartwatch comes with a magnetic charger and charges in about two hours.

Verdict

The ColorFit Pro 4 Max is essentially a premium-looking digital watch with BT calling that offers multiple sports modes and sensors that may or may not provide accurate readings. It also lacks an integrated GPS, a vibrant display, and a digital crown. You can find the first two features in the newly launched Realme Watch 3 Pro, and if you fancy a digital crown feature, Noise's ColorFit 4 is worth checking out.