Noise i1 Smart Sunglasses Review: Bringing Music & Hands-Free Calling To Your Eyes

Noise i1 Smart Sunglasses Design & Fit

The Noise i1 is available in two mainstream design choices. You can buy these smart sunglasses in a rectangular or in a round frame depending upon your wearing preference. We got the round frame eyewear for testing and liked its overall design appeal. These glasses look good on the face and can be worn with both casual and formal outfits.

No Size Customization

Sadly, the i1 smartglasses come in just standard size with a black color frame. You don't have the luxury to customize the size or the color and material/texture of the frame. These glasses were slightly loose for my face and the brand doesn't offer a smaller size option. Since this might happen to you as well, I recommend trying the glasses first before making the final purchase. That said, some additional customization is something that Noise should introduce with the next generation smartglasses.

Noise i1 Smart Sunglasses Build Quality

As far as the build quality is concerned, we don't have any complaints. The Noise i1 feels sturdy and is also IPX4 water-resistant making them durable enough to withstand those water splashes during a pool party; however, don't just jump in the pool with these smart glasses on. These glasses also do not feel heavy and ensure a comfortable wearing experience, provided that the standard size fits well on your face.

Noise i1 Sunglasses Lenses Performance

Before we talk about the Noise i1's smart features and their performance, we must analyze the lens's performance. After all, the wearable is a pair of sunglasses and is meant to protect your eyes from dust, blue light, and harsh sunlight. That said, Noise offers two pairs of interchangeable glasses in the box. The transparent glasses have a blue light filter that helps reduce eye strain with laptop and phone screens.

Style & Comfort- UVA/B 99% Protection Rating

The pair of black glasses brings a certain style and also protects your eyes from harsh sunlight as it has UVA/B 99% protection rating. I wore the glasses in the scorching heat of Rajasthan and didn't experience any discomfort from the sunlight. Lenses offer excellent clarity and can be replaced in a jiffy making these sunglasses ready for both indoor and outdoor use.

Noise i1 Smart Features & Performance

The Noise i1 pairs with a smartphone via Bluetooth 5.1 and connects in a jiffy, thanks to Noise's Hyper Sync technology. The smart eyewear supports hands-free voice calling and also has a built-in voice assistant that works seamlessly. You can ask the voice assistant to set alarms, play tracks, make a voice call, etc and it works without any functionality issues. The sunglasses also support audio playback via a 16mm speaker driver setup.

Now the 16mm driver setup may sound quite powerful; however, don't expect a sound delivery matching the likes of any wireless earphones. A 6-10mm driver setup inside a TWS earbud will offer far better audio output as compared to the 16mm driver setup on the Noise i1.

Simply because the earbuds sit inside your ear cavity and the audio leakage is not much of an issue on them, whereas sound travels from the eyewear (speakers placed on the temples) to your ears and is free to travel in the surroundings.

Don’t Expect Dedicated Earphone like Sound

That said, even at the max volume, the 16mm driver setup produces a sound that only goes loud to an acceptable limit. You can hear it but won't find it immersive enough to enjoy it. And that's perfectly alright for an eyewear form factor. Otherwise, people in the vicinity will get to hear the music you are listening to and your conversations during voice calls, which is something you won't appreciate.

That said, some sound leakage is still there but that's mostly when you stream music and not for the voice calls.

Noise i1 Supports Gestures

The Noise i1 supports gestures and lets you control the volume levels, change tracks and invoke the voice assistant. The gestures could be fine-tuned to offera better response.

Noise i1 Battery Life

The battery life is pretty good. These smart sunglasses can last up to a week depending upon your usage. With one fullcharge, the smartglasses can offer up to 7-8 hrs of music playback if you keep the volume levels up to 70%. The brand offers a magnetic charging cable in the box (with two sets of pogo pins) to help you refuel the battery cells placed inside the temples of the smart eyewear.

Verdict

The Noise i1 smartglasses do not disappoint for a first-generation product. The design is appealing, and the smart features function as expected. You can listen to music, play around with the voice assistant, and make and receive phone calls while on the go. Do not consider it a replacement for your wireless earphones because these glasses do not provide the pleasure of immersive music listening. However, the voice calling feature works quite well.

Overall, the Noise i1 may be the most refined Bluetooth calling smartglasses in the Indian market for Rs. 6,999. Just make sure to try on the glasses before purchasing them because the standard size may not be ideal for every face type.