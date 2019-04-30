Oraimo Tempo 2 Review: Affordable smart band with good fitness-centric features

Design

Talking about the design of the Tempo 2, I must say that the company has really worked on built to make it as decent as possible with a rubbery finish strap and a bigger display. The company has also managed to keep the band as slim as possible and the design ensures you will never have to worry about the band slipping off during an intensive workout.

The straps are completely detachable so that you can change or clean with whenever it's required. On the rear side, there are four sensors which are going to be responsible for tracking your activities on a day to day basis. The fitness tracker is only available in Black color option.

Water-resistant: Up to 50 meters

The Oraimo Running comes with water and dust resistance which is capable of resisting water up to 50 meters deep. I wore the band even in the shower and took a dive into the pool the band remains the same every after pouring water on it. I haven't faced any issues with the fitness-tracker in terms of performance or touch. But it does act weirdly when I use it with a wet hand which is totally acceptable at this price point.

Tempo 2 is IP67 splash-resistant so you can rinse your hands without having to worry about water splash, durability, sweat, cosmetics, dust or anything else.

Display

In terms of display size, the Oraimo Tempo 2 offers boast the bigger coloured screen in the segment; hence users no more have to worry about those tiny texts and numbers being stressful on the eyes. The Oraimo Tempo 2 offers a 0.96-inch IPS multi-colour display with HD resolution which works effectively with your smartphone.

It also comes with a responsive touch key on the display which delivers a smoother control. You can raise your wrist to wake the screen and twist it back to turn it off. The wake-up response of the device is very impressive because I usually use the device while riding my bike.

Features

While talking about features Tempo 2 bring everything on your wrist. You can check everything on the device when it comes to time, date, Bluetooth, and battery status of the device. Meanwhile, you can also check the number of steps you have taken, the distance you have covered during a run directly on the screen of the Tempo 2 fitness band.

Apart from all these, you have a dedicated option of training which will keep a track of your activities like rope skipping, running and cycling. You can also check your BPM (Heart Beat Per minute) and also calories you have burned during the entire day and so on. Moreover, you can also monitor the sleep data directly on the band's display.

In terms of features, the Tempo 2 band is capable of displaying all the incoming notifications on your smartphone (if connected). You can check your WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, SMS, and other notification directly on your wrist.

The smart band also comes with a built-in vibrator which notifies you when you receive an incoming call or text. But do note that the name or number of the contact will not be displayed on the screen.

I have a bad habit of misplacing my smartphone many times while working. Sometimes it is under the desk or below the pillow, and in such situations, I have used the band to find my phone. There is a dedicated option on Tempo 2 which will allow you to find the phone. You can enable the option by activating an alarm on your phone which will start making a beep sound even when your smartphone is on silent mode.

Sleep monitoring

I have used the device for more than two weeks. However, I'm not a big fan of sleep monitoring, but I use the device to track my sleeping habits. With the fitness band on my write during my sleep, I can check when I'm in deep sleep, light sleep, and when I'm awake. This can help users to adjust sleep habits.

Battery

While talking about the battery performance of the device I must say that the back up was really impressive even with this big screen size that too colorful screen. The company claims that the Tempo 2 OFB-20 supports advanced low energy consumption technology which helps the device to stay active up to 20 days.

During my use, I have noticed a battery backup of close to two weeks, which is indeed a good battery performance for me with a single charge. I must appreciate the refuel speed of the fitness band because it won't take a lot of time to top-up. The strap of the fitband comes with an in-built USB port thereby, ensuring ease of plugging and charging.

Verdict

With a price point of Rs 2,999, Oraimo has managed to pack the Tempo 2 with a lot of features. Moreover, this is a standalone device in this price range with 0.96-inch color display. If you are looking for something to keep a track on your health on a daily basis, then this is the best choice for you.

During my review period, I have enjoyed the device and it has not missed any chance to impress me. There are only a few down points which can be manageable if you really don't care about them. The only feature which I felt missing was a name or number display during an incoming call. Apart from this, the smart band has everything to convience me that this is a premium smart band.