Rapoo VPRO VH150 headset review: A good value for your money

Key features

Blue LED backlight

Dethachable microphone

Noise-isolating over-ear design

Adjustable sound modes

Durable materials

Multiple function remote control

Key specifications

Diameter: 50mm

Sensitivity: 100 ±3db

Impedance: 1kHz/32Ω

Mic dimension: 6mm*2.7mm

Mic directivity: Omni

Mic sensitivity: 38 ± 3db

Mic impedance: 2200Ω

Design

Considering the price of the VPRO VH150, the build quality is actually better than one would expect. The look and feel of the headset are premium and it fits comfortably. The matte leather finish makes it even more attractive and classier. The signature V logo is placed on top of the headband and complements to the overall design of the headset.

The headset also comes with a detachable microphone which comes in handy while playing a multiplayer game on LAN. The mic is easy to plug in/out, as it has a 3.5mm aux plug. The remote also allows users to completely mute if they are too lazy to remove the mic altogether.

Overall. the headsets are comfortable, even if you have a small head. They offer a good look and comfort at the same time, while priced at something that won't burn a hole in your pocket.

Comfort

Speaking of the headband, it feels extremely comfortable, all thanks to the thick soft padding. The earcups are equally comfortable and are big enough to cover the wearer's ears.

The earcups also have the same leather finish with good foam filling for extra comfort. But the most attractive feature here is the Blue LED backlight that can be switched on/off using the remote on the cable. It offers a look most of the gaming enthusiasts would like to flaunt.

The big faux-leather ear cups and the soft suspension headband adjust without the users having to perform much of a manual tinkering. Also, the ear cups pivot a few degrees in each direction to offer a better fit.

Performance

Performance wise, the VH150 offers a good and impressive audio output. We donned the headset while playing some games, and we could actually hear the flurry of swords while playing Assassin's Creed, and the bullet shells flying off very clearly. Even the throttling engines while playing Need for Speed were clear throughout.

Although the sound quality of the headset is brilliant, it does lack the bassy punch that other gaming headsets do offer. But, considering that the VH150 is priced lower compared to other gaming headsets, it is forgivable.

Despite the mediocre bass, you won't feel that the headset is below expectation. You won't find much difference unless you are a querulous user. For the price it has been offered, asking for everything to be perfect would sound too demanding.

Verdict

Overall the Rapoo VPRO VH150 gaming headset is brilliant and managed to impress a lot with its design, audio, and aesthetics. The look and feel of the device is premium and backlit LED adds to the overall design.

You also get an additional microphone, which is an added utility for the gamers. If you look beyond the flaws of the headset, this would be an ideal choice for someone who's looking for an audio companion for their rigorous gaming sessions. Priced at Rs 2,999, this is one of the best gaming headsets one can own as their go-to gaming headset.