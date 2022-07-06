Just In
Realme TechLife Watch R100 Review: Practically Crafted Budget Smartwatch
While there are an ample amount of budget smartwatches in the market, only a few of them are worth buying. An affordable smartwatch is usually nothing but a smart band with a slightly large display. Realme is now an established tech brand and makes smartwatches at various price points.
- Premium looking design
- Bluetooth calling
- Physical navigation buttons
- Buggy software
- Inaccurate tracking
The Realme TechLife Watch R100 is the latest affordable smartwatch in the country that features some interesting set of features such as voice calling, GPS tracking (via phone), and more. The Realme TechLife Watch R100 retails for Rs. 3,999, and here is our full review.
Realme TechLife Watch R100: Design
I just love how the Realme TechLife Watch R100 looks from a distance. From the metal band to the easy-to-replace strap, the Realme TechLife Watch R100 is designed to look like a typical watch with a circular display. Even when compared to some of the other budget smartwatches, the Realme TechLife Watch R100 looks more modern and premium with a thin bezel design.
While there is a touch input support, the inclusion of two physical buttons makes it easy to navigate across the menu. Lastly, the metal ring on top of the display on the Realme TechLife Watch R100 reminds me of more expensive rugged watches. The Realme TechLife Watch R100 is definitely one of the best-looking smartwatches in this segment.
Realme TechLife Watch R100: Features
The Realme TechLife Watch R100 is an IP68-certified smartwatch, hence, it should sustain water and dust to an extent. The smartwatch offers almost all the features that one expects from a 2022 budget smartwatches such as oxygen saturation measurement, heart rate monitoring, step tracking, sports activity tracking, and sleep monitoring.
A few features like stress measurement and breath training are interesting inclusions, especially in the present situation. While all these features do work as expected, things like step tracking and heart rate monitor do need some calibration, and I notice an error of around 10 percent.
Realme TechLife Watch R100: Unique Things
One feature that I personally liked about the Realme TechLife Watch R100 is the fact that I can receive calls directly on the smartwatch. The watch has a microphone and a speaker, which is loud enough and I have personally taken over a dozen of calls on the Realme TechLife Watch R100.
Although the call quality is not on par with Bluetooth headphones, considering the price of the Realme TechLife Watch R100 I won't complain much. While the calling feature did work on pairing it with an Android device, I was not able to initiate a call when the watch was paired to an iPhone, and the app kept on saying connect to Bluetooth despite the device being already connected to the phone.
Realme TechLife Watch R100: Battery Life
As per the official website, the Realme TechLife Watch R100 should last for about a week on a single charge. In my testing (notifications turned on) the watch lasted for around five days on a single charge. Again, if you use features like activity tracking, then the battery will burn out quickly. Overall, the battery life of the Realme TechLife Watch R100 is similar to other smartwatches in this price range.
Realme TechLife Watch R100: Verdict
The Realme TechLife Watch R100 is a unique offering in the budget segment and works well with Android and iOS devices. If you own a budget or a mid-tier Realme smartphone, then the Realme TechLife Watch R100 could be a nice accessory.
At the asking price of Rs. 3,999, the Realme TechLife Watch R100 does offer a lot, although the health tracking indicators aren't that accurate. Overall, a nice smartwatch, especially for those who want a device with native Bluetooth calling support.
