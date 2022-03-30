Realme Watch S100 Review- Punches More Than Its Price

Realme Watch S100 Design

The Watch S100 has a plastic-made square-shaped dial with a large 1.69-inch color display. The Watch S100 feels very comfortable on the wrist, thanks to its lightweight body (34g) and soft detachable 20mm silicone bands. As far as durability is concerned, the smart wearable is IP68 certified which should make it resistant to water damage; however, it won't match the protection rating of a 5 ATM-rated wearable.

The square dial has noticeable thicker bezels on all sides. A single multi-purpose hardware button on the right side lets you turn on/off the watch, and wake it up with a single press.

Realme Watch S100 Display

The large LCD panel has the same touch response as some slightly more expensive wearables and has a peak brightness of 530nits, making it bright enough to use indoors or even outdoors to some extent.

You might find the screen a bit dull under direct sunlight tough. Colors appear washed out and the viewing angles fail to match that of an OLED display. Moreover, to keep the price in check, the budget smart wearable lacks an ambient light sensor. You have to manually customize the brightness level as per the environment.

It is worth noting that the watch case and screen have accumulated scratches in just a week. Realme appears not to have included a protective layer on the LCD panel.

Watch Faces & Typography

The Watch S100 supports 110+ watch faces and they are designed pretty well. You will easily find at least 15-20 likable watch faces with neat graphics and thoughtful typography. Long pressing the home screen opens up the watch face menu on the watch.

You can have four different watch faces on the wearable but can choose among a long list of watch faces from the smartphone companion app. Moreover, the app lets you design new watch faces with background images from the phone's gallery.

Overall, the Watch S100 packs a decent display on a smart wearable that costs just Rs. 2,299. If you want a budget wearable with an OLED panel, the Redmi Band Pro could be a good choice; however, it costs almost double (Rs. 3,999) and packs in some extra features such as an always-on mode, 110 fitness modes, and 5ATM water resistance.

Realme Watch S100 General Performance

For the price, both the hardware and the software perform well. Features such as 'raise to wake' work without any glitches or delays, which is hard to crack on a budget wearable. More importantly, the Watch S100 has the same UI that you will find on Realme's mid-range and premium wearables. Various home screens, quick settings panels, menu sections, etc. are neatly designed and easy to use.

Control Music & Camera On A Connected Smartphone

The vibration motor also delivers good feedback on the wrist to notify about messages and calls. I noticed a slight delay in the notification alerts though. Moving on, you can also use the budget wearable to seamlessly control music and camera on the connected handset. I also didn't face any connectivity issues on the budget wearable as it seamlessly connects to both iOS and Android devices.

The data syncs to the app when you activate the Bluetooth connection on the connected device; however, it takes a minute or two to sync and show the information. The budget wearable doesn't offer any option to mute an incoming call. You can only reject an incoming call without a supported quick SMS to notify the caller.

Realme Watch S100 Health Features & Sensors Performance

The Realme Watch S100 is the first budget wearable to come equipped with skin temperature monitoring. The temperature readings seemed in line with a dedicated thermometer with slight variants, which is quite acceptable for a budget wearable. Besides, you can measure heart rate, blood oxygen level and can also track your sleep pattern. Sadly, the budget wearable couldn't offer any comprehensive sleep analysis, nor does it takes into account quick naps.

Inconsistent Step Counter

Moving on, Realme seems to have skipped on menstrual cycle monitoring, which could have added more value to the package. As far as the sensors' accuracy is concerned, the skin temperature and heart-rate readings seemed somewhat accurate but the step counter is mostly inconsistent. With the Realme Watch S100, completing step goals of 8,000 steps seemed way too easy. I compared the data with some other wearables and noticed variations of about 800 to 1200 steps.

Notably, the budget wearable lacks a built-in GPS but can use the connected device's GPS to show the route on a map for a quick run. The Watch S100 has 24 sports modes including indoor/outdoor running, cycling, cricket, yoga, free training, etc. to help you track your body's vitals while exercising.

Battery Life & Charging

Similar to most budget and mid-range smart wearables, the Watch S100 can last up to 10-days depending upon your usage. If you keep the LCD's brightness to 75% and set the wearable to automatically track your heart rate, body temperature, and blood-oxygen readings, the watch would probably last for up to five or six days.

In ideal conditions, the budget wearable can easily last for up to 10 to 12 days with one full charge. It takes around 90-minutes to refuel the 260mAh battery on the Watch S100.

Verdict

The Watch S100 punches above its price for a smart wearable costing Rs. 2,299. Its big touch screen, well-designed UI, and comprehensive set of sensors, including a few bonus ones, make it an ideal smart band for first-time buyers. The step-counter and sleep analysis could use some improvements though. While it has a few limitations, the Watch S100 is still well worth the money.