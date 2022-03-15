Redmi Watch 2 Lite Review: Heavy On Features, Light On Wallet

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Specifications

Display: 1.55-inch TFT, 360x360p

Weight: 35grams

Battery Size: 262mAh (10 Days)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

Supported OS: Android, iOS

Water Proof Level: 5ATM

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Review: Design

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite Review is one simple-looking smartwatch. The entire watch has been constructed using plastic and it has a soft strap that is made out of TPU. I have been testing the black variant of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite, which looks elegant, especially with no branding at the front.

The display is protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, which also adds to the premiumness of this smartwatch. On the right, there is a single multi-function button, which also offers tactical feedback and overall, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a highly functional smartwatch and has everything that one expects from a "Lite" smartwatch.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Review: Display

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite has a 1.55-inch display with a native resolution of 360x360p. The display offers a pixel density of 328ppi, which makes it an HD display. The screen looks very sharp, especially when compared to other smartwatches in this price range.

Do note that, this is a TFT display, and I would have loved to see an AMOLED panel like the Redmi Smart Band Pro. Despite being an LCD panel, the display is visible even in direct sunlight and has a good amount of contrast ratio.

Do note that, the bottom bezel on the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is slightly thicker when compared to the rest of the bezels. This takes a few points away from the Redmi Watch 2 Lite's display, which is very much visible, especially on light-colored wallpaper.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Review: Fitness Features

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a great accessory for fitness enthusiasts. The watch has over 100 workout modes, which include some of the popular "Indian" activities like Cricket, Volleyball, and Yoga. Do note that, the watch can only hold up to 30 activities, and you can use the Mi Fitness app to add or remove the activities of their interest.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite can automatically detect some of these activities and prompts users to enable active tracking. The watch was able to automatically detect my evening jogging sessions and it recommended me switch into tracking mode. However, when you are done with the activity, you have to end the tracking manually.

The addition of GPS tracking is what differentiates the Redmi Watch 2 Lite from the Redmi Smart Band Pro. The smartwatch supports GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou for accurate activity tracking, especially those which involve running or jogging.

If you are someone who jogs or workout or even plays sports regularly, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite can come in handy in recording the same. I also noticed that the step tracking on the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is pretty accurate, even when compared to some of the expensive smartwatches like the Amazfit T-Rex.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Review: Health Features

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite offers all the health-centric features that one expects from a budget smartwatch. The device offers active heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and you can even do basic breath exercises on the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

If you are someone who wears watches all the time, then the Redmi Watch 2 Lite can offer pretty accurate sleep tracking. On top of that, the heart rate tracking and blood oxygen monitor measurements are also pretty accurate with over 90 percent accuracy.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Review: Battery Life

According to the company, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite can last 10 days on a single charge and can offer five days of battery life with heavy usage. The term heavy usage includes enabling always-on SpO2 monitoring, always-on stress monitoring, and enabling app notifications.

In my testing, I could easily get seven days of battery life on a single charge. And the watch uses a magnetic charger and takes around two hours for a full charge. For an average user, the watch can easily last for an entire week. However, if you are someone who uses GPS tracking, then the battery life will take a toll.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite: Verdict

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite drives on the basic aspects of an affordable smartwatch. While this is not the most feature-rich smartwatch, for the asking price, it just delivers the right set of features and offers good battery life. On top of that, the watch just works flawlessly with both Android and iOS devices.

A few more mention-worthy features of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite are a compass, camera shutter button, menstrual cycle tracking, and even has a built-in alarm clock. Even the UI elements on the Redmi Watch 2 Lite do add a bit more value to the Redmi Watch 2 Lite. If you are looking for a compact smartwatch for around Rs. 5,000, then the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is definitely a great pick.