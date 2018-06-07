Riversong Jelly review: A must-have kids GPS tracker

Design and Display

The Riversong Jelly comes in two color variants - Blue and Orange, which is trendy and attractive for kids. The 1.22-inch touch screen display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels is surrounded by yellow-colored bezels. The strap is flexible and bendable, suitable for the kids to wear it for a long time. It has a rubbery texture and the device isn't too bulky. There is a protective flap on one side of the dial housing the micro SIM card slot with 2G support and a microUSB charging port. The other side has the yellow-colored power button and the speaker grills. There is a microphone as well in the smartwatch.

The colored touch screen display works pretty well. It responds to touches swiftly without any lag. It displays the date, day, time, network signal and battery status. On the whole, the interface is simple and easy for the kids to use. The Jelly is IP54 certified to resist accidental splashes of water and it is a boon as kids aren't too careful.

Setup

One should download and install the RS Jelly app to setup and use this smartwatch. This app is compatible with devices running Android 4.0 ICS and above and iOS 7.0 and above. On downloading the app, the administrator has to register by creating an account. Then the smartwatch has to be paired with the mobile by scanning the QR code. The QR code will be displayed on the smartwatch by swiping from the bottom for a few times.

After pairing it stays on the screen until the power button is hit once to go the home screen. After pairing, it is necessary to enter the name of the kid, mobile number of the smartwatch and other basic details. That's it!

The issue I faced during the setup is the noticeable delay in displaying the details on the smartwatch after the setup process. Initially, I paired the smartwatch using the RS app and added contacts to the app. However, the smartwatch did not show the contacts and a few menu options in the Manage section of the app did not appear. So, I was able to do only one way calls as it was not possible to make calls or send messages from the smartwatch. I had to reset the app and repeat the process and wait for a considerable time for the details to reflect so that I could use the device.

Performance and Features

The Riversong Jelly has an impressive set of features. The device has features such as geo fencing, remote monitoring, alarm, SOS, voice messages, block unknown numbers, remote power off, two-way calls, mute during class, and more.

It is possible to set up five geo fences. I had set my home as a geo fence with a radius of 200 meters around my home so that I get to know where he is when I am at work. I can track his location with the real-time GPS and location monitoring. What I liked a lot about this smartwatch is the ability to make two-way calls. I was able to call him anytime as the device supports a 2G SIM card and vice versa. It also lets sending voice messages, which my son loves to do on WhatsApp.

Though the SOS feature is a welcome addition, what I felt annoying was the accidental presses on the power button, which triggered emergency calls. A long press on the power button will make an emergency call to the administrator's number and I have received many calls that way from the Riversong Jelly.

There is a handshake feature, which lets two or more Jelly smartwatch users to stay connected. However, I couldn't test this feature as there was only one unit of the smartwatch. The other feature that I liked is the remote listening capability. During holidays, I was able to listen to what actually these kids were up to by listening to their conversation from my workplace (happened to enjoy their funny conversation).

There are other useful features such as remote turn off, which lets the administrator power off the device until a specific time. One can also adjust the volume and mute the smartwatch. It is possible to add up to 30 contacts to the smartwatch, which is impressive. The device has 32MB+64MB storage to store the contacts.

There is a 350mAh battery powering the Riversong Jelly. This battery can easily last over a day and in my case, it was one and a half days. It is helpful as the smartphone he had will always be switched off all the time (heavy usage to be blamed). Charging the device is simple as it comes with a microUSB charging cable bundled in the package.

Verdict

The Riversong Jelly kids GPS tracker is a very useful device. I liked the device a lot as I was able to pick him up from his classes once the same got over instead of waiting there for minutes together without knowing if the class got over and also to call him while I am at work. What's more interesting is its pricing. One gets the benefits of the smartwatch at Rs. 2,499, which isn't too heavy on the pocket.