Riversong Wave O2 review: An impressive entry-level fitness band

Design

For its price, the Riversong Wave O2 looks and feels good. The company hasn't tried too hard to make it a standout product in terms of design. It has a minimalistic design with refinements made at right places.

The device is slimmer compared to its contemporaries. It has a sleek design and can be donned with all kinds of attire. But, the band offers no room for customization, as you cannot change the strap. The screen fades into the band making it look like a black slab. The device lacks touch capabilities, which is forgivable considering the price of the band. However, you do get a capacitive touch button below the screen that allows users to scroll through the features. Also, the band has a raise to wake feature, that failed to register our gestures quite a few times.

On the inside of the band, you can see the heart rate sensor. Charging the device can be a hassle for many as you need to plug out the strap to reveal the USB charging stick. This could be annoying at times but it's just a matter of time you get used to it. Overall, the Wave O2 fits really well on your wrist and is comfortable enough to wear it for a long duration. Also, the band is IP67 rated so it can withstand a bit of rain and normal splashes.

Performance

No matter how well built the design is, it all boils down to the performance after all. to set up the Wave O2, you'll need the RS Band app on your phone. You will have to first create an account to start using the features. Talking of the Wave 2, the band is a bit light on extended functionality. But, it sure does the basic stuff very well. The device manages to accurately track the user's activity and sleep. The heart rate sensor works well and so does the BP monitor.

During our time with the device, we managed to compare the readings with other high-end fitness trackers, and the counts were fairly accurate. The level of variance is forgivable considering that the Wave O2 is an entry-level fitness tracker. The app doesn't offer a specific fitness mode, so all you get is the distance and step data. However, you can distinguish between the walking and running data. Sleep tracking was quite accurate too and the time to sleep and wake was accurate.

Speaking of the battery life, the Wave O2 didn't really live up to our expectations. The device managed to keep running up to 7-8 days, which is disappointing for a device that offers only fitness tracking features and not the smartwatch skills.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Riversong Wave O2 might not be the perfect fitness tracking device out there, but it sure is a good value for money. The band has a good design and a comfortable fit making it a good option to sport during a workout or running session. It offers pretty accurate tracking that helps maintain a fitness routine. The device sure lacks some optimization in the battery department, but if you look beyond the flaws of the device this is a worthy consideration for people buying their first fitness band.