Samsung Gear Sport and Fit2 Pro First Impressions

Samsung has been producing wearables from quite a while now. The company's portfolio of smart wearables include smartwatches and fitness bands that offer durable design, seamless connectivity and a variety of health-centered sensors to help users attain a healthy lifestyle. The company's Tizen based Gear S3 is one of the best full-fledged smartwatch available in the market today.

The Korean tech giant has been updating their product portfolio now and then and has now introduced two new smart wearables- Gear Sport smartwatch and Fit2 Pro fitness band in India. Priced at Rs. 22,990 and Rs. 13,590 respectively, the new wearables will start selling in December on Amazon.in, Flipkart and Samsung e-store. We were present at the Samsung's launch event and here are our first impressions of the new smart wearables.

Bright and Vivid Super AMOLED screens with Gorilla Glass protection Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen and features the same rotating bezel UI that we have seen previously in Gear S3 smartwatch. It works beautifully and makes it much easier to control the watch's user interface. The 1.2-inch circular display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and also supports Samsung's 'Always on' display feature. The display is very bright and vivid to offer a comfortable viewing experience outdoors. Fit2 Pro on the other hand has a 1.5-inch curved Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Dual-core CPUs, 4GB internal memory and seamless connectivity Gear Sport and Gear Fit 2 Pro has 4GB internal memory and run on a dual-core 1.0 GHz CPU. Gear Sport is backed by a 300mAh battery unit while the Fit2 Pro is powered by a smaller 200mAh battery unit. As per Samsung, Gear Sport can last up to four days on a single charge, and two days with 'always-on' display turned on. And in watch mode only, the smartwatch comes with a promise of a standby time of up to 40 days. We will evaluate such claims while reviewing the new wearables. Gear Sport comes equipped with wireless charging, while the Fit2 Pro needs to be charged with the bundled dock. Samsung Gear Sport can record your activity and can give you insights even if the paired smartphone in not in proximity. You would just need to connect the smartwatch with a Wi-Fi to access all your health insights. Military-level durability and water resistivity Samsung Gear sport and Fit2 Pro will please avid swimmers and adventure sports lovers as both the wearables come equipped with swim tracking and have water resistant design. The new wearables are 5 ATM certified for water resistance. Samsung has also added 'Speedo On' support that will allow swimmers to track key swim metrics such as lap count, lap time, stroke type, etc. Variety of health-centered sensors When it comes to fitness tracking, Samsung has made sure you get everything under one roof. The new wearables come equipped with real-time heart rate monitoring, auto activity detection that can recognize activities such as walking, running, cycling, even dancing and games like cricket and basketball. Samsung has provided Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and built-in GPS. Samsung also informed us that the new wearables offer support for Vo2 max tracking. Both the wearables run on Tizen OS and are compatible with Android handsets running 4.3 Jelly Bean OS and above, and iPhones running iOS 9 and above. Last but not the least, Samsung has also joined hands with Under Armour and Speedo to offer app support for Under Armour Record, MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun, and Endomondo apps. Conclusion Samsung's new wearables seem quite promising and come equipped with everything you would want from a fitness wearable. Launched at an aggressive price-point, Samsung Gear Sport and Fit2 Pro will give a tough fight to Moto 360, Apple, Sony, Fitbit and fitness products from Garmin. We will evaluate their real life performance in the coming weeks to give you our final verdict.