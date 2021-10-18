Tagg Verve Plus Review: A Smartwatch For The Health-Conscious

Plus, the new Tagg smartwatch offers multiple sports options and can monitor your health via the app. One might ask if these additional features are worth getting this smartwatch. To note, the Tagg Verve Plus smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,899 and is available to buy at Flipkart. This review explains if it's worth the price tag and whether you should get it.

Tagg Verve Plus Design: Typical, Yet Classy

The Tagg Verve Plus looks like a typical smartwatch, featuring a rectangular dial. Tagg has packs a 1.69-inch IPS LCD panel for the smartwatch that has a rise-to-wake feature and more. I particularly found the design of the smartwatch to be a bit bulky, especially on small wrists.

That said, other popular smartwatches like the Apple Watch or Amazfit GTR series feature a much larger display and bulkier frames. One of the plus points on the Tagg Verve Plus is the IP67 rating, which makes it waterproof. The smartwatch can be worn for swimming sessions.

Tagg Verve Plus Features: Options Galore

The sensors onboard the Tagg Verve Plus are something to check out. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just a health-conscious person, this Tagg smartwatch has something for all of us. I've used a couple of fitness trackers and generally found sensors for blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep, steps, and so on. However, the Tagg Verve Plus includes blood pressure (BP) and body temperature measurer as well.

Checking body temperature has become a routine ever since the pandemic struck. Instead of rushing to find a thermometer, the Tagg Verve Plus will do the job for you. Just to be sure, I check my temperature on the smartwatch and again on a thermometer and found it to be syncing. Moreover, the BP sensor is another bonus, especially for those who have fluctuating blood pressure.

Apart from this, the Tagg Verve Plus offers multiple sports modes. For instance, you have options like outdoor running, yoga, cycling, skipping, swimming, tennis, walking, dancing, basketball, football, and so on. You even have a detailed tracker to monitor your sit-ups! With so many options, the Tagg Verve Plus makes a good tracker for all your health pursuits.

Tagg Verve Plus Performance: Made For The Health-Conscious

The Tagg Verve Plus - like all smartwatches today - is synced with an app. You will have to download the Tagg+ app on your phone to monitor all your stats. Several settings on the app like watch faces can be set here. Plus, you get routine features like notifications and call support. But here, you can only see texts and other messages, but can't reply to them.

The overall performance of the Tagg Verve Plus is satisfactory. Syncing the smartwatch with the app is quite easy and the overall setup is seamless. You can switch on any sports mode and then monitor all your health stats on the app. You can even set personal goals and keep a track of your progress and more.

More importantly, the Tagg Verve Plus offers a long-standing battery, which makes it ideal for long-term use. The smartwatch is equipped with a 180 mAh battery that can last for roughly a five-to-seven days. I found that I could use the smartwatch on a single charge for around five days with prolonged use. I also found the watch to take about two hours to fully charge, which feels like a standard time on most smartwatches.

Tagg Verve Plus Verdict: Worth It?

The Indian wearable market is flooded with options from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, and so on - who also dominate the smartphone market. Plus, we have devices from Amazfit, Fitbit, Noise, and so on that also add to the competition. In this scenario, we have Tagg, which is a relatively new name.



That said, the Tagg Verve Plus shows what the company is capable of producing. Features like BP and body temperature sensors are a huge plus point for a fitness band in this price segment. You also get features like a heart rate sensor, bloody oxygen monitor, and so on that make it a worthy buy. Moreover, the price tag is surely attractive, which makes it an ideal gadget to get or gift to someone.