Truke Horizon W20 Smartwatch Review: Minimalist, Feature-Rich Offering

Truke Horizon W20 Design

Truke Horizon W20 is a lightweight smartwatch with a rectangular dial and a touchscreen display. While it features an aluminum alloy build all over, there is a glass display. There is a power button at the side of the dial to perform various functions. The smartwatch from Truke is lighter than most smartwatches I reviewed recently weighing in only at 45.5 grams.

Despite its light build, it appears to be sturdy and durable. Also, there is an IP68 rating, which makes it water-resistant. The silicone strap is soft and comfortable even to wear for hours together. The Truke smartwatch features over 100 watch faces that you can add as a watch face and get a customized look to your watch. You can even set a picture in your gallery as the watch face.

Moving on to its rear, there are the necessary sensors and magnetic connectors for the charger. Detailing on the display, the Truke Horizon W20 features a 1.69-inch HD display with a resolution of 280 x 240 pixels. The screen is bright and visible even outdoors but it becomes almost invisible under direct bright sunlight. On the whole, the design of the Truke Horizon W20 looks comfortable, sleek, and sturdy. The smartwatch is large enough to suit big wrists and looks quite attractive too.

Truke Horizon W20 Features

The Truke Horizon W20 smartwatch is your smart health tracker with an inbuilt oximeter function powered by a 24x7 heart rate sensor for accurate readings. The on-wrist health assistant will record your sleep with accuracy and help in improving the quality of your rest. You can track your everyday performance with multiple sports modes including running, walking, climbing, swimming, football and more.

It has to be paired with smartphones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above via the companion app. You can track your progress and get to know the insights via the app. From the app, you can stay connected all day with smart notifications including app alerts, messages, email, and social media notifications on your Truke Horizon W20.

While the SpO2 sensor, blood presure and heart rate sensor among others work fine on the offering from Truke, the step counter took count even of the ideal time and increased the counts. But this shouldn't be a major issue. Otherwise, the music control and notifications worked fine.

The aspects that make it incompetent as compared to the high-end offerings in the wearable market are the inability to reply to notifications and the lack of support to answer incoming calls via the smartwatch. But this should not be a major issue given the pricing of the Truke offering.

Truke Horizon W20 Battery

In terms of battery performance, the Truke Horizon W20 is powered by a 300mAh battery that is touted to last up to 7 days as claimed by the company. However, in my usage continuously, it lasted for nearly five days. On standby, the smartwatch undoubtedly comes with for a longer duration.

Verdict

Well, the Truke Horizon W20 could be a good buy for those who want a reasonably priced smartwatch. Priced under Rs. 3,000, this accessory flaunts a stylish and minimalist design and comes bundled with numerous useful features making it a great buy. While the market is flooded with many such offerings in this price segment, this one from Truke adds to the same and increases your choice. It has the same features and capabilities as other devices in this category but its comfortable and water-resistant design adds to its advantages.