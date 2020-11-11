Zebronics ZEB-FIT 920CH Review: Classy Design Doesn’t Make Up For Mediocre Performance

Debuting at Rs. 2,299, the Zebronics ZEB-FIT 920CH falls in the affordable segment of a fitness band. Several OEMs are releasing similar health trackers for a similar price tag, which also ups the competition for the Zebronics fitness band. That said, there are a couple of letdowns that one should understand before purchasing this product. This detailed review discusses all of these factors.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT 920CH Design: The Most Attractive Feature

One of the first things you notice about the Zebronics ZEB-FIT 920CH fitness band is its design. At first glance, one can easily mistake it for the Apple Watch. On closer observation, you will find the Zebronics branding right below the touchscreen display. The fitness band ships with two straps out-of-the-box. The one we reviewed came with a red color strap option along with the standard black.

One of the key factors for any wearable, be it a fitness tracker or a smartwatch, is to ensure comfort. Irrespective of your hand size, the Zebronics fitness band is comfortable to wear. The comfort level was pretty good, especially since I wore it throughout the day and into the night.

The Zebronics fitness band features a 3.5cm TFT color display with several watch face options. Plus, when the watch is linked with the app, you can even personalize the watch face by adding a picture of your preference. There is a single physical button on the right side that acts as the power button.

During my time with the Zebronics fitness band, I enjoyed the design and the comfort of it. It's not only sleek but also stylish and in vogue. Moreover, it suitable for all kinds of users - whether you're a college-going student or someone attending a business meeting, the Zebronics fitness band can be a style statement.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT 920CH: Performance Detailed

The performance of the Zebronics ZEB-FIT 920CH fitness band is a major letdown! At this point, it's more like a very basic fitness tracker that's good to count the number of steps and track your sleep. The most obvious disappointment is the lack of sports modes on the device. There's no yoga or free training! Instead, the company has given you several outdoor sports to explore like running, walking, football, cycling, basketball, and so on.

But it does have its moments in some aspects. There are a couple of features that make the Zeronics fitness band a good choice. For one, the fitness band includes a remote camera and music controlling options. This means if you're going on your morning job with the fitness band and a pair of Bluetooth headphones, you can change the tracks using the band alone. If you happen to see something photo-worthy and want to capture the moment, you can do so with the band itself. Of course, you'll need to give the Zebronics app and the camera, music apps permission to do so, which enhances the overall security and privacy.

You will also find handy features like wrist sense that can turn on the band screen when you move your hand. It comes with several common features found on other trackers like sedentary alert, heart rate sensors, sleep tracker, and allows you to get notifications. The band is also water-resistant, but there's no IP rating. This means it's okay to play around in the water with the tracker, but you can't go swimming or underwater diving.

One of the other things that I liked about the Zebronics Fitness Band is a special feature for women. The physiological cycle reminder tracks and alerts you about your menstrual cycle. Several fitness trackers are bringing in this feature and it can be quite handy.

The Glitches In the Matrix

I often noticed a couple of glitches in the performance of the Zebronics ZEB-FIT 920CH. For instance, the sedentary alert would go off even when I was standing up or moving around. Sometimes, the notifications wouldn't ping on the band. This could happen to any wearable and it's advised to keep the app and the wearable updated. Also, ensure that the band is connected to the phone to get the latest updates.

ZEB-FIT 20 Series App: Can Be Improved

The app is one of the most essential factors for any smartwatch or fitness tracker. In brief, the Zebronics app can have some improvements. The fitness band easily connects with a smartphone and the app, allowing you to take a look at your records. Do note, there are different apps for different models (there are two apps), so download the correct one accordingly.

The one I reviewed here is the ZEB-FIT 20 Series app, which is pretty basic. It shows you all your tracked records, your health data, and so on. You can personalize the band via the app, for instance, you can choose the watch face or decide which particular notifications you want to receive on the band, and so on.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT 920CH: Battery Performance

The battery of any wearable or wireless accessory is very important for everyday performance. The Zebronics ZEB-FIT 920CH features a 170 mAh battery, which the company claims to last for five days. I found the battery to be pretty impressive. For me, it lasted for more than five days when I turned off all notifications. Moreover, with not many sports options to choose from, there was hardly any battery drain to talk about! Lastly, the charging time for the smartwatch takes approximately two hours, and one can check the battery status via the app.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT 920CH: Verdict

If there's one thing that's impressive about the Zebronics fitness band, it's the design. The battery is also quite good and you get a couple of handy features like the physiological cycle reminder, sedentary alert, and so on. On the whole, the Zebronics fitness band is pretty basic for the asking price of Rs. 2,299.

If you're looking for a fitness band with a smartwatch design (and looks very similar to the Apple Watch), then this is a great choice for you. As I said, it's pretty basic and you have limited options to explore. If you're into sports and require active tracking, then I'd suggest looking at other options in the market, which are also available in a similar price range.