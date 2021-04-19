Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Review: Affordable Fitness Band With Premium Looks

Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Design

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH fitness band features a round dial with a touchscreen display. It looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatch at the first glance. Detailing on the design elements, the fitness band weighing 43 grams features a glass display, metal frame, and durable plastic at the rear. It flaunts silicone straps that can be interchanged to other colors. The fitness band is quite comfortable while worn for long hours and does not leave any impression on the skin. You won't even feel like you are wearing a fitness band.

The review unit I received had a silver strap as per the company though it looked greyish to me. There are other color options - gold and silver too. It appears to be a style statement for sure with its premium looks and build.

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH bestows a 3.3cm round TFT touch color display. The display lets you access all features of the fitness band from changing the watch face to checking your heart rate. It also lets you check messages on WhatsApp and other third-party apps that you permit. However, the downside is that you can't reply to messages.

Like any other fitness band available in the market, Zebronics also lets you personalize the Zeb-Fit2220CH. There are several watch faces for you to choose from. Besides that, you can choose to view important statistics such as steps walked, heart rate, and more.

Another key aspect is the IP68 water-resistant rating that lets you wear the Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH anywhere such as gym, swimming, and more. This lets it track various sport modes without any limitations.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Features

Making it on par with the other fitness bands in the market, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH comes bundled with a slew of sensors. These include the blood pressure monitor, heart rate monitor, Spo2 sensor, a sleep sensor, sedentary reminder, and more.

There is an ability to monitor the quality of sleep that ensures that you have a good quality sleep and the amount of time you sleep. There is also a Breathe feature that helps you calm down by guiding you to take a couple of deep breaths. Also, there are options to check the weather or set an alarm, right on your wrist, and standard features such as music playback control, remote camera shutter, QR code scanner, and so on.

Ample Fitness Features

The Zebronics fitness band goes beyond mere steps tracking or checking your bloody oxygen levels. Having fitness enthusiasts in mind, there is support for sport modes including walking, swimming, running, skipping, cycling, dance, cricket, badminton, yoga, basketball, and more. The support for these modes for its asking price is a major highlight of the Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH.

Also, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH syncs with the ZEB-FIT 20 Series app available on both Android and iOS stores. The app helps to better monitor the fitness band and the data it collects. Also, it is possible to personalize your fitness band from the app.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Performance

Another outstanding feature of the Zebronics fitness band is its 200mAh battery. This battery surpasses that of rivals in the same price segment. The fitness band can easily last over a week on a single charge. Notably, this is the case with almost all features put to use.

As usual, there is a magnetic charging connector at the rear beneath the heart rate sensor. The accessory takes more than two hours to charge up to 100 percent. Though this could be a long time, it is impressive that you need not charge it for another week.

Should You Buy?

Well, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH could be a good buy for those who want an affordable fitness band that looks premium like a smartwatch. Priced under Rs. 3,000, this accessory flaunts a premium and elegant design and comes bundled with numerous useful features making it a great buy. While the market is flooded with many such offerings in this price segment, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH will be a bang for the bucks you pay as it flaunts a lightweight and stylish build with power-packed features without comprising on your budget.