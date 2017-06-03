Google Hangouts lets you make a call from Apple’s built-in caller app

Google integrated an iOS CallKit in its Hangouts messaging and voice calling app to offer a much-needed feature for iPhone users. Yes, you guessed it right. Now, an iPhone user can make and receive the calls directly from the built-in phone app without having to open Hangouts.

This iOS feature works by enabling VoIP services, which lets the user use the built-in dialer as well as phone app to use the call function. One can either use Siri voice command to make use of this feature or directly dial the number as usual.

To receive the calls from Hangouts, the app makes use of stock iOS call UI. It is simple to make use of this newly introduced functionality. One has to enable CallKit support for the app which is present under app setting. Just toggle the 'Answer on lock screen' option, which makes Hangout calls appear directly on the iPhone.

Also Read: Meet "Meet," Google's new video chat app for business

It looks similar to the general call with the same UI and functions of the Apple device. Similarly, to make a call, you can pick the number from phone's basic contact app, recent or favorite.Apart from this, the company has also fixed a couple of issues such as pinch zoom related problems found in photo preview and crash detected in video calls.

This new version with build number 16.0.0 is already available on the Apple App Store. You can download or update your app to make use of this feature and call your friends effortlessly and free of cost.