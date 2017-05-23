You can hide Instagram posts from your profile with the new Archive option

Lately, Instagram added the ability to upload images and videos from the mobile website. The platform for received the new face filters feature just like Snapchat.

Now, Instagram has got another new feature. Well, the talk is about the new Archive feature that has been rolled out to the Android and iOS versions of Instagram. This feature has been awaited by the users as it enables hiding the posts from the users' profile without actually deleting them completely. This Archive feature will help you hide some of the photos or videos that you have posted on Instagram on a temporary basis.

Also read: How to increase Instagram followers with these steps

When it comes to the functioning of the new Archive feature, it is simple to archive a post on Instagram. All you need to do is just click on the menu button of the specific photo that you want to hide from others. Now, you will get the Archive option on top of the rest. Just click on this option to hide the post.

Also read: Never miss an Instagram with these following these steps

There is a new Archive icon beside the discover people icon in the profile page. Clicking on the Archive icon, you will be able to see all the archived photos in one place. If you want a specific photo or video that has been archived to appear on your profile, you just have to click on it and set it to 'show on your profile'.

That's it! The useful Archive feature on Instagram is as simple as this to use and you can hide the posts and make them appear on your profile as per your preference.