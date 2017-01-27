WhatsApp beta images leak showing edit and recall features

Since the past few months, WhatsApp has been getting many new features and two more seem to be on the way to the instant messaging platform. As per the leaked images, WhatsApp might soon get the recall and edit features.

Talking about recall, this feature will allow users to call back an already sent message that is not read by the recipient. This way, you can get the message returned to you unread. In addition to recall, there seems to be an edit feature that will let users edit a sent message that is yet to be read.

Notably, competitors of WhatsApp including Telegram and BBM have similar features. While the edit and recall features aren't new, these will still be useful to the WhatsApp users. The leaked images seem to have been taken from Android Beta for WhatsApp with the version numbers 2.17.25 and 2.17.26. Both features seem to be disabled by default and there is no mention on when they will be activated for the beta users.

Lately, WhatsApp rolled out updates to the iOS users letting them send messages when without an active internet connection. The messages will be queued up and sent to the recipient once the smartphone is connected to the internet. Also, recently WhatsApp rolled out the ability to share up to 30 files instead of 10. This is a feature that is restricted to Android beta users for now.

