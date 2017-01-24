WhatsApp now allows iOS users to send messages without an active internet connection

WhatsApp, today, rolled out a new update to its iOS users which bumps up its version number to 2.17.1.

At 95.6MB (for the iPhone 5s) in size, the update itself is small but adds a few useful features to the app which, not to mention, were the painful shortcomings of the ubiquitous messaging app. Yes, we are talking about the ability to share messages even in the absence of an active internet connection.

Previously, the app wouldn’t allow iOS users to send messages while there’s a drop in internet connection. That’s changing with the today’s update. Users can now enter the text and send it despite the absence of internet. The messages will be queued up and sent to the intended person once the smartphone latches on to a stable network.

Also, as the changelog reveals, the app now offers better storage management options. Worried about those hundreds of GIFs and useless images (you know what we are talking) you receive on WhatsApp groups. This addition is for you.

The redesigned storage usage screen allows you to narrow down to things that you are not interested in and delete them for extra storage space. For instance, if you want to clear all the GIFs or images you’ve received from a particular user, you can just do that without clearing the text messages.

Another neat addition is the support to send up to 30 photos or video at once. Like seriously, WhatsApp! Did it take so long for you to add this feature?