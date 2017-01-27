Portronics launches “SEESAW” a HD WIFI Surveillance Camera

Portronics, a prominent leader in the innovative and portable digital product market, has just announced the launch of a very compact, affordable, easy to use and attractive wifi HD Camera "SeeSaw" which also has a two-way audio capability.

The HD WIFI Camera is ideal for Residential, Small to Medium-sized Business (SMB) and SOHO customers for their indoor surveillance security needs.

With SeeSaw, remote monitoring your home, loved ones like young kids or elderly parents or pets, valuables, cars, offices, etc becomes very easy. You can view real-time video anytime from anywhere on your smart phone. SeeSaw can help you remotely take timely action in-case of any unwarranted event, so you can peacefully work, away from home or from office.

You can simply plug and play SeeSaw camera and link it to your smartphone using the free app.

Going into the specs the SeeSaw one-megapixel camera comes with 720p HD advanced CMOS sensor and a high quality lens for very clear video images at 30 Frames / Sec in real-time video streaming capability. It uses MPEG (Motion JPEG) and H.264 compression. It shows color video in good lighting conditions and black and white in the dark ambient light conditions.

You can store the recorded video on the camera itself in the micro-USB slot that supports upto 64GB microUSB card.

The integrated sensitive mic and a good quality mini half-watt speaker on the SeeSaw body further allows a remote two-way audio communication using SIP/VoIP with your connected smart device like phone/tab/laptop. Additionally, SeeSaw does basic Motion Detection also.

As SeeSaw is WIFI enabled device which has a strong magnetic base, you don't need to 'wire' it and the camera can be easily tucked at right spots in home/office without getting noticed or creating a mess. All it needs is a power source through any USB2.0 adaptor and a USB cable. All this makes it easy to install in minutes.

Portronics SeeSaw is priced at a very attractive price-point of INR 3999/- and is available both online and offline stores. To know more about availability visit, http://www.portronics.com.

-Press Release