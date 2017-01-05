The Coolest VR Games for Android

Virtual Reality was once just an abstract thought, and it was an idea mostly portrayed in Sci-Fi movies. However, within the last few years with the proliferation of technology, Virtual Reality has reached a new pinnacle. VR has become a reality!

Fundamentally, the year 2016 has been a significant year as VR technology was made more accessible to the general public. Indeed, several manufacturers launched various VR based devices such as the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Playstation VR and many more that completely changed the way we experience technology.

SEE ALSO: Find Out the Reason Why Apple Never Attends CES or Any Other Trade Shows

On the other hand, people in the gaming community have experienced VR more comprehensively as there has been an influx of games hitting the platform. People have been able to experience the technology at a much immersive level and we can say that gaming has been the popular area where most of the action has taken and will continue to take place.

Virtual reality gaming has also become accessible as more and more smartphones now come with VR kits. Not only that, today there are also numerous VR games already available for smartphones.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Notebook 9 Gets New Updates at CES 2017, Becomes the Most Light-weight Notebook Ever

As it stands now, VR gaming has become an essential part of the modern community. Want to try out VR and at the same time enjoy a rich gaming experience? Here are the coolest VR games for an Android smartphone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

InMind VR This VR game is set in a new era where modern healthcare has made tremendous scientific advancements. As for the gameplay, it is a short adventure which has arcade elements designed to allow the players to experience the journey into a patient's brains in search of the neurons that cause mental disorder. The objective is to find the abnormal neurons and and neutralize them. The game is compatible with Google Cardboard, View Master, Fibrum, Homido, Lakento, Archos, Durovis and others cardboard like headsets. And, users can also play the game without any VR headset. The game is free to download from the Play Store. Download Minos Starfighter VR Well if you love those outer space shooting games then Minos Starfighter VR is one the games that you should play. Basically it is a first-person arcade space shooter game which is built for virtual reality. The game delivers the most immersive and compelling VR experience available on Cardboard and it has been fully optimized to squeeze out every bit of performance to provide a fluid and smooth VR experience. The game allows users to pilot a small space fighter and they have to go through intense space battles shooting down enemy spacecraft and defeating progressively harder waves of enemies. The game also gives users the power to upgrade their ship as they advance within the game. Download Galaxy VR Full Galaxy VR is a first person shooter game that combines aerial combat in space. Players will be engaged in various types of battles in order to subdue the enemy. This can take place either on the ground as a FPS, or in the sky as a fighter pilot. Like Minos Starfighter VR, the aerial battles will put players directly in the cockpit for some fairly immersive fighting. The game does require an extra controller. Interested, there is a demo version that users can try before buying the game. Download PolyRunner VR This is also an aircraft game where users have to pilot the aircraft. The game tests the gamers skills against an other-worldly, ever-changing landscape. On the contrary, this engaging virtual world offers more interesting, challenging terrain the further gamers progress. Players can collect bonus points for their precision by navigating through checkpoints and utilizing boosts to give them an extra edge. Once playes master their flight skills then they will earn a place among the top guns and even earn personal theme song. Download Lamper VR Lamper VR is one of the most polished VR games available right now. The game is all about controlling a small firefly and going on a mission to rescue other fireflies who have been lost when spiders attacked their insect kingdom. In the game, gamers fly through forests and caves, shoot down fireballs and use power-ups to defeat opponents. The game is intuitive, looks stylish, and it's also free. Download BombSquad VR BombSquad VR for Cardboard is an arcade game where gamers need to avoid all kinds of bombs, capture flags, and earn points. A total number of eight players ca join the game and each player must complete the different levels competitively.

However, with this game, players will need a separate, third party controller. Download Chair in a Room While this game is aptly suited for the horror fans, Chair In A Room is a hidden item puzzle game that comes with a dark story line. This game might be unique and does give chills and scare to the players but at the same it is a fun game to play. The game's limite control scheme and omnious settings definitely does a good job in bringing the creep factor to the game. Download Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals