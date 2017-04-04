You can now watch Netflix offline on your Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Netflix is going to add support for offline viewing on Windows 10, with the exception of Windows 10 phones. The same feature was already available for iOS and Android users from late last year. So now can if you are a Windows 10 user and want to enjoy your favorite show even without a network, all you need to is download a subset of the Netflix catalog on your PC or Tablet.

"Today, the Netflix app will support the downloading feature on Windows 10 laptops and tablets. We are constantly exploring new ways to make this feature available to more members and make it easier for more people to enjoy Netflix on the go", said a Netflix spokesperson in a statement. The new addition can now be availed by Windows 10 PC and tablet users from all over the world.

However, just like iOS and Android devices, not every show can be viewed offline because of rights issues. So you can only watch some of Netflix originals and select licensed content using this feature.

However, it still offers you a wide array of options to choose from. Netflix itself has a huge collection of its own shows and specials such as House of Cards, Stranger Things, Narcos, Orange is the New Black, Bloodline and many more.

The offline catalog stays the same for iOS, Android and Windows 10 users. Though it may vary a bit depending on the region as licensing restricts change.