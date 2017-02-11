Google might soon remove torrent site links from its search results

Well, the conflict between entertainment companies and search engines especially Google has been ongoing for a long time now. As far as the story goes, entertainment companies have accused the search engines of 'promoting' piracy by listing the content of torrent websites.

While this has been the case, Google has been flooded with more than a billion takedown requests already.

And if you might have noticed the most popular torrent site KickassTorrents was taken down last year. Though, some reports say that it is back. Still, there have been a number of other websites that have provided content for download for many.

However, according to a recent report from TorrentFreak, Google and other search engines are soon going to implement new measures to curb the level of online piracy. The companies could soon remove torrent links from their search results.

The report further suggests that the search engines and Hollywood studios have come to some mutual agreement to deal with online piracy. The two parties have arrived at such point after carrying out multiple discussions with the help of British Intellectual Property Office. And as per the current situation, it seems that the deal could be signed shortly.

It is not finalized yet. So in the days to come you may or might not find torrent links in the search engines or more typically in search results. But the good news is that even though the "bill" is passed you will still have the option to directly visit your favorite torrent sites. The agreement could barely have a greater impact.