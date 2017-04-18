YouTube channels with over 1000 subscribers can now access mobile-livestream feature

A couple of months ago, YouTube introduced a feature that allows people to livestream directly to their channel from their mobile phones. However, only channels with over 10,000 subscribers could avail this feature.

Needless to say, this feature was meant for large channels, and regular users could make no use of it. Thankfully, things do appear to have changed for the better. Now, the mobile livestream option is open to channels that have more than 1000 subscribers. Looking at the numbers, it can be said that YouTube understood that more people should have access to this feature.

Users are also presuming, this move could mean that Youtube might be planning to introduce its live-streaming capabilities to the end-users as well in near future.

Interestingly, while the change took place a few days ago, many thought of this as an April Fool prank. Now, a YouTube representative has confirmed that the mobile live-streaming feature is available to anyone who has more than 1000 subscribers.

Now, if we compare it with Facebook's live-streaming feature, YouTube has still a long road ahead of it to match the level of the former.

Earlier in April, YouTube also came up with a new ad strategy, which was aimed at preventing people from using offensive or pirated videos to make money. The video platform has stopped placing ads on channels that do not have 10,000 or more views.

This particular move was triggered after some of the major companies started the ad-boycott after realizing that their brands could be associated with hateful videos on YouTube.