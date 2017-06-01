10 phablets which can replace tablets

Well, today it is evident that smartphone users are surprisingly loving the bigger phones as they do most of the things on the screens. And there's no sign of the appetite for bigger mobile handsets declining. Recent reports further show that phablet usage is growing dramatically.
However this is quite surprising. If you recall, everyone thought Samsung was out of its bounds or more so crazy when it launched the first Galaxy Note, but now as some time has passed phablets have become very popular. Apart from Samsung many companies have jumped on to the trend and are offering bigger smartphones. All in all, love 'em or hate 'em, phablets are here to stay.
Moreover, phones are constantly increasing in size, so it might be that phablets are not quite as distinctive as they used to be. But, phablets are essentially a hybrid version of a larger phone or a smaller tablet with cellular radio capability. Generally a phablet's definition is limited to screen sizes under 7 inches.
SEE ALSO: Competitive mid-range smartphones with 4GB RAM to buy in India: Xiaomi, Oppo, Moto, and more
If you ask us, well the definition of the phablet is somewhat ethereal and hard to pin down. But if you are interested in knowing which devices can be considered as phablets then we've put together our favorite king-sized phones into this convenient guide. There are a number of excellent big phones to choose from, all with different key strengths.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
LG G6
Buy At Price of Rs 41,854
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Alcatel OneTouch Pixi 4 (6)
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key specs
- 6 Inch HD Touch Screen Display
- 1.1GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 210 Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Secondary Camera
- WiFi/4G/Bluetooth
- 2580 MAh Battery
Oppo F3 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 29,500
Key specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 33,990
Key specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 44,990
Key specs
- 6.8 Inch FHD IPS LCD Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 23MP Sony IMX318 Camera With Dual-Tone Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Quick Charge 3.0
- USB 3 Type-C
- 4600 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J Max
Buy At Price of Rs 11,990
Key specs
- 7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
LG V10
Buy At Price of Rs 26,800
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Moto Z Play
Buy At Price of Rs 22,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single Nano-SIM / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Moto Mods connector, Water repellent nano-coating, 3.5mm audio jack
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Vivo V5s
Buy At Price of Rs 17,449
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery