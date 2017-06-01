10 phablets which can replace tablets

Well, today it is evident that smartphone users are surprisingly loving the bigger phones as they do most of the things on the screens. And there's no sign of the appetite for bigger mobile handsets declining. Recent reports further show that phablet usage is growing dramatically.

However this is quite surprising. If you recall, everyone thought Samsung was out of its bounds or more so crazy when it launched the first Galaxy Note, but now as some time has passed phablets have become very popular. Apart from Samsung many companies have jumped on to the trend and are offering bigger smartphones. All in all, love 'em or hate 'em, phablets are here to stay.

Moreover, phones are constantly increasing in size, so it might be that phablets are not quite as distinctive as they used to be. But, phablets are essentially a hybrid version of a larger phone or a smaller tablet with cellular radio capability. Generally a phablet's definition is limited to screen sizes under 7 inches.

If you ask us, well the definition of the phablet is somewhat ethereal and hard to pin down. But if you are interested in knowing which devices can be considered as phablets then we've put together our favorite king-sized phones into this convenient guide. There are a number of excellent big phones to choose from, all with different key strengths.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 64,900

Key specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

fingerprint

3000 MAh Battery LG G6 Buy At Price of Rs 41,854

Key specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Water, dust resistant (IP68)

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Alcatel OneTouch Pixi 4 (6) Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key specs

6 Inch HD Touch Screen Display

1.1GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 210 Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Camera With LED Flash

5MP Secondary Camera

WiFi/4G/Bluetooth

2580 MAh Battery Oppo F3 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 29,500

Key specs

6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 33,990

Key specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 44,990

Key specs 6.8 Inch FHD IPS LCD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

23MP Sony IMX318 Camera With Dual-Tone Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G

Fingerprint Sensor

Quick Charge 3.0

USB 3 Type-C

4600 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J Max Buy At Price of Rs 11,990

Key specs 7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display

1.5 GHz quad-core processor

1.5GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable up to 200GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

Dual (nano) SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery LG V10 Buy At Price of Rs 26,800

Key specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Moto Z Play Buy At Price of Rs 22,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Single Nano-SIM / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Moto Mods connector, Water repellent nano-coating, 3.5mm audio jack

4G LTE

3510mAh battery with Turbo charging Vivo V5s Buy At Price of Rs 17,449

Key specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery