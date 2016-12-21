Asus Zenfone 3 Max vs Lenovo K6 Power: Both Smartphone Batteries Last Long, Really Long!

Budget smartphone category has come a long way, In fact, very long way! In recent times, we have seen several new smartphones stepping into the game and releasing their smartphones with a USP. That said, it's getting tough for us to recommend a smartphone as each and every phone is competitive in its own way.

The biggest drawback of Android smartphones is their battery life. Yes, an Apple iPhone apparently gets a nod against Android phones only because of its battery life. Not every iPhone's battery life is great, though.

Consider this hypothetical question: What do you ask a manufacturer to improve in a smartphone? Well, without any delay, most of you will choose the battery life. Android smartphones, for ages, are plagued with battery life issues.

But, the year 2016 will be remembered as the one for best battery smartphones. There are many smartphones released in the budget segment with heavy batteries.

Gionee started the trend of releasing smartphones with a huge battery capacity, which was soon followed by Lenovo in its Vibe P1 and Asus with its Zenfone Max. However, Gionee Marathon M5 was the last device from the Chinese smartphone firm focusing on battery, and the company's focus has now shifted to selfie-centric 'S6' series of smartphones.

Lenovo hasn't released any successor to the Lenovo Vibe P1, but the phone is reportedly under works according to several rumors. However, Lenovo is currently focusing on their 'K' series of smartphones, and they do come with huge battery capacities. The latest one to launch in India is the Lenovo K6 Power with a 4000mAh battery.

On the flip side, we have the Asus's Zenfone Max series of smartphones aimed at battery delivering long lasting battery life. The Asus Zenfone Max smartphone released earlier this year impressed us with its battery life and continuing the same is the Asus Zenfone 3 Max with a 4100mAh battery.

So, we used both the smartphones side-by-side with a Reliance Jio 4G SIM card installed for more than a week. And, both of them fared well in our usage. Let's find out what both the Asus Zenfone 3 Max and Lenovo K6 Power will offer when it comes to real world usage.

Note: In this article, we are comparing only the battery life of Asus Zenfone 3 Max and Lenovo K6 Power. And, other aspects of both the phones will be covered in the full review of the product.

Asus Zenfone 3 Max As said earlier, the Zenfone 3 Max comes with a 4100mAh battery, which will last you for days on a single charge. Nevertheless, this scenario applies only if you're using the smartphone in a moderate way that includes 4G turned on for four hours, one hour of gaming, and two hours of social media apps. However, the battery life decreases to one day when you use the smartphone extensively like us. With full 4G VoLTE turned on all the time, the phone manages to last a full day even with social media push notifications turned on. But, what's impressive with the Zenfone 3 Max is its user interface - the Zen UI, which is perfectly optimized to deliver extra battery life. Screen-on time with the Zenfone 3 Max was about six hours on a single charge, and we got the same screen-on time in our entire review period, which is pretty impressive. Lenovo K6 Power The Lenovo K6 Power, on the other hand, comes with a 4000mAh battery, which offered us a screen-on time of about five and half hours and sometimes, it touched six hours. However, the biggest problem with the K6 Power is that its battery drains quickly when you continuously play graphic intensive games for 15 minutes. We noticed a battery drain of 20 percent for 20 minutes of Asphalt 8 and Nova 3 gaming, and that's because of its non-optimized Pure UI. Apart from this, the phone offers a good battery life and can easily last for one and a half with moderate usage, but it doesn't hit the deck for people who loves gaming. Pricing Matters! The Asus Zenfone 3 Max offers a slightly better battery life than the Lenovo K6 Power. However, that isn't enough for the phone to win the race. Pricing does matter for many people these days. Yes, the 5.5-inch Zenfone 3 Max, which recently went on sale costs you Rs. 17,999, whereas the K6 Power costs just Rs. 9,999. However, you will face a stiff challenge in getting the phone as it is available in only flash sales. So, that makes the whole difference. The Zenfone 3 Max is priced almost double than the K6 Power, which is a major letdown of the phone.