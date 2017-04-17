New beautiful protective cases and covers for Moto G5

Best Moto G5 cases and covers to keep your smartphone free from damage.

By:

Motorola released the fifth generation Moto G smartphone in India a few weeks after the release of the G5 Plus. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,999 and is exclusive to Amazon India.

The Moto G5 comes packed with attractive features and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat for the price tag that is carries. The smartphone is claimed to feature a metallic build, but actually the removable back cover is made of plastic and it is not completely metal except for the edges.

Despite the presence of the Gorilla Glass protection on top of the display, it is recommended that you buy a quality protective case to prevent accidental damage to the smartphone.

We have come up with a list of best cases and covers that you can purchase for your Moto G5 smartphone. These cases aren't too expensive, but they give the much needed protection for the smartphone to retain its look without any damage such as scratches and dents due to everyday usage.

There is a wide variety of options available for the Moto G5 and you can choose one that suits your preferences.

Back Cover Case Golden Sand Rugged Armor Shock Proof Back Cover

Buy at price of Rs 499

Click Here To Buy

Chevron Soft Transparent back cover

Buy At Price of Rs 189

Click Here To Buy

Chevron Moto G5 Tempered Glass and Back Cover

Buy At Price of Rs 249

Click Here To Buy

FOSO Back Cover Case for Moto G5 Carbon Fiber Shock Proof case

Buy At Price of Rs 349

Click Here To Buy

Kavacha Moto G5 Combo of Armor Stand Case

Buy At Price of Rs 299

Click Here To Buy

Chevron Hybrid Back Cover Case for Motorola Moto G5

Buy At Price of Rs 299

Click Here To Buy

Resistant Flexible TPU Phone Back Case Cover

Buy At Price of Rs 499

Click Here To Buy

Hybird Kick Stand Military Grade Armor Back Cover Case

Buy At Price of Rs 349

Click Here To Buy

Artificial leather card holder imported quality Flip Cover fo

Buy At Price of Rs 219

Click Here To Buy

Bracevor Flexible Motorola Moto G5 TPU Back Case Cover

Buy At Price of Rs 125

Click Here To Buy

Slim Rugged Armor Shock Proof Bumper Back Cover

Buy At Price of Rs 599

Click Here To Buy

Tarkan Shock Proof Protective Soft Transparent Back Case Cover

Buy at Price of Rs 199

Click Here To Buy

Motorola Moto G5

