New beautiful protective cases and covers for Moto G5

Motorola released the fifth generation Moto G smartphone in India a few weeks after the release of the G5 Plus. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,999 and is exclusive to Amazon India.

The Moto G5 comes packed with attractive features and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat for the price tag that is carries. The smartphone is claimed to feature a metallic build, but actually the removable back cover is made of plastic and it is not completely metal except for the edges.

Despite the presence of the Gorilla Glass protection on top of the display, it is recommended that you buy a quality protective case to prevent accidental damage to the smartphone.

We have come up with a list of best cases and covers that you can purchase for your Moto G5 smartphone. These cases aren't too expensive, but they give the much needed protection for the smartphone to retain its look without any damage such as scratches and dents due to everyday usage.

There is a wide variety of options available for the Moto G5 and you can choose one that suits your preferences.

