New beautiful protective cases and covers for Moto G5

Motorola released the fifth generation Moto G smartphone in India a few weeks after the release of the G5 Plus. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,999 and is exclusive to Amazon India.
The Moto G5 comes packed with attractive features and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat for the price tag that is carries. The smartphone is claimed to feature a metallic build, but actually the removable back cover is made of plastic and it is not completely metal except for the edges.
Despite the presence of the Gorilla Glass protection on top of the display, it is recommended that you buy a quality protective case to prevent accidental damage to the smartphone.
We have come up with a list of best cases and covers that you can purchase for your Moto G5 smartphone. These cases aren't too expensive, but they give the much needed protection for the smartphone to retain its look without any damage such as scratches and dents due to everyday usage.
There is a wide variety of options available for the Moto G5 and you can choose one that suits your preferences.
Back Cover Case Golden Sand Rugged Armor Shock Proof Back Cover
Buy at price of Rs 499
Chevron Soft Transparent back cover
Buy At Price of Rs 189
Chevron Moto G5 Tempered Glass and Back Cover
Buy At Price of Rs 249
FOSO Back Cover Case for Moto G5 Carbon Fiber Shock Proof case
Buy At Price of Rs 349
Kavacha Moto G5 Combo of Armor Stand Case
Buy At Price of Rs 299
Chevron Hybrid Back Cover Case for Motorola Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 299
Resistant Flexible TPU Phone Back Case Cover
Buy At Price of Rs 499
Hybird Kick Stand Military Grade Armor Back Cover Case
Buy At Price of Rs 349
Artificial leather card holder imported quality Flip Cover fo
Buy At Price of Rs 219
Bracevor Flexible Motorola Moto G5 TPU Back Case Cover
Buy At Price of Rs 125
Slim Rugged Armor Shock Proof Bumper Back Cover
Buy At Price of Rs 599
Tarkan Shock Proof Protective Soft Transparent Back Case Cover
Buy at Price of Rs 199