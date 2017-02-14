Will Nokia 3310 make sense in the era of smartphones?

An array of Nokia smartphones running the Android OS will break cover at the MWC 2017 in a couple of weeks. In addition to smartphones, there are claims that Nokia could be launching a high-end variant of the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone on February 26 at the tech show.
We live in the era of smartphones and most such devices launching today have a USP added to them such as dual-lens camera, long lasting battery life, bezel-less design, etc. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the mobile phone market is so obsessed with smartphones. While the manufacturers are focusing on smartphones, Nokia is all set to introduce the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone once again, grabbing the attention of one and all towards it.
Wondering how the Nokia 3310 makes sense in the smartphone era? If Nokia is bringing its iconic product once again, there is definitely a strong reason for the same. Get to know the answers for your question from here.
For most mobile users in the early 2000's, the Nokia 3310 would have been the very first handset they had owned. The handset earned its credits for being highly durable. The Nokia 3310 was up and running every time you drop it. Dropped the phone in water? Just dry it and use it, and it works fine. Many people preferred the phone for this extremely durable nature. Apart from durability, the Nokia phone introduced several firsts in the mobile phone market. It was the first handset to introduce SMS chat. Also, the phone came with the long lasting NiMH (nickel-metal hydride) battery. This battery is claimed to render up to 4.5 hours of talk time and 260 hours of standby time. If Nokia is bringing this phone back from the dead, then it should be a feature phone. The idea of a smartphone with the name 3310 will definitely ruin the legacy of the iconic handset. Going by the reports, Nokia is prepping to launch a modern Nokia 3310 with a long battery life. The device is said to be priced around €59 (approx. Rs. 4,000). Also Read: 10 Reasons That This Known Rs. 800 Phone Is Better Than Your Expensive Smartphone Only a feature phone with this name is expected from the manufacturer as it will easily capture the attention of Nokia fans. A few upgrades are welcome to make it a worthy buy in the current time when smartphones are dominant. Nokia should consider incorporating 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity in this upcoming device to make it even more interesting.
Nokia 3310 was used in every household
Nokia 3310 brought a few industry firsts
Nostalgic Nokia phone has created a buzz
A feature phone definitely makes sense
