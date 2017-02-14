Will Nokia 3310 make sense in the era of smartphones?

An array of Nokia smartphones running the Android OS will break cover at the MWC 2017 in a couple of weeks. In addition to smartphones, there are claims that Nokia could be launching a high-end variant of the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone on February 26 at the tech show.

We live in the era of smartphones and most such devices launching today have a USP added to them such as dual-lens camera, long lasting battery life, bezel-less design, etc. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the mobile phone market is so obsessed with smartphones. While the manufacturers are focusing on smartphones, Nokia is all set to introduce the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone once again, grabbing the attention of one and all towards it.

Also Read: Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and high-end Nokia 3310 to launch at MWC 2017

Wondering how the Nokia 3310 makes sense in the smartphone era? If Nokia is bringing its iconic product once again, there is definitely a strong reason for the same. Get to know the answers for your question from here.