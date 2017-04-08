Nokia 9 concept video shows Snapdragon 835 SoC, dual Carl Zeiss lens and more

Nokia has become one of the much talked about smartphone brands across the world ever since HMD announced that they will launch devices under the Nokia brand name. The company is highly anticipated to unveil its flagship Android smartphones in the coming months.

The speculations are that Nokia has an array of smartphones launching soon. The rumors point at Nokia 7, Nokia 8, and Nokia 9 to mention a few. Of these, the Nokia 9 is hitting the rumor mills very often. Lately, the smartphone's complete specifications were leaked online showing what it might actually arrive with. It is believed to be an advanced smartphone competing with the likes of Galaxy S8 with its high-end features.

Apart from rumors, the designers are also trying their hands at visualizing how this smartphone might look like. The YouTube channel, Concept Creator has come up with yet another set of concepts showing its possible design. Take a look!

Expect the latest SoC Earlier this year, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC. The same has been used by Samsung in its recent flagship smartphone duo - Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The recent concept video shows that we can expect this one on board the Nokia 9. Carl Zeiss lens is possible HMD Global clarified that the upcoming Nokia smartphones may use the Carl Zeiss optics. Soon after this, we have seen the alleged Nokia 9 leak with the German optics at its rear. The leak points at the use of a 22MP dual-lens camera setup at the phone's rear. The selfie camera is said to be a 12MP one. Will be on par with other Android biggies The Nokia 9 is alleged to be on par with the Android flagship smartphones from other manufacturers. We say this as one of the recent leaks show that the smartphone might arrive with an OLED display that is rumored to be used by the iPhone 8. Apart from the presence of a fingerprint scanner, this smartphone is believed to have an iris scanner as well, making it similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Watch the concept video of Nokia 9 Besides these features, the Nokia 9 is believed to arrive with a 5.5-inch display with QHD resolution, and get the power from a 3800mAh battery. Take a look at the concept video from above.