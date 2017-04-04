Nokia 9 vs OnePlus 5: The clash between upcoming flagship smartphones

Besides the iPhone 8, the upcoming Nokia and OnePlus flagship smartphones are occupying the tech headlines of late. A lot of rumors and concept renders of these smartphones are hitting the web almost every other day giving us an idea of the features we might see in them.
While there are many upcoming smartphones those are hitting the rumor mills, these models highlighted here are eagerly anticipated by fans. The reason is that both Nokia and OnePlus are expected to bring premium smartphones with high-end specifications without increasing the pricing to a great extent. Going by the existing rumors, we can expect the Nokia 9 and OnePlus 5 to be unveiled sometime this quarter.
The Nokia 9 lately surfaced in rumors revealing its potential specifications and features. Even the OnePlus 5 concept imagined with the Never Settle wallpaper shows some of the possible specs. Now, we have come up with a possible comparison between the two. Of course, there would be significant changes to these when the smartphones are official.
For now, nothing much is known about the design of the Nokia 9, but the OnePlus 5 rumors point at the possibility of a ceramic build as in the Xiaomi Mi Mix. Also, there are claims that the company might choose an all-glass design in order to make its flagship more premium. While nothing about these smartphones are real, we believe that the Nokia 9 might arrive with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p OLED display. On the other hand, the OnePlus 5 is claimed to boast of a 5.5-inch dual-curved edge QHD 1440p AMOLED display similar to the one on the Samsung flagship models. The OLED display rumored to be seen on the Nokia 9 definitely has its own perks and will increase the premium feel of the smartphone. Being flagship smartphones, both the Nokia 9 and OnePlus 5 are rumored to make use of the latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor under their hood. Also, the devices are rumored to make use of 6GB of RAM for superior multitasking capabilities. The speculations point out at the possibility of seeing two variants of these phones with 64GB or 128GB of storage capacities. Besides the hardware aspects, both the flagship smartphones are believed to be fueled by Android Nougat out-of-the-box. Also read: Nokia 9 full specs are out: Iris scanner, OLED display, Carl Zeiss optics and more These days, the IP68 rating has become a mandatory feature for smartphones, especially for the flagship smartphones. Going by the same, we can expect the Nokia 9 and OnePlus 5 smartphones to also arrive with the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. OnePlus 5 is likely to feature a 23MP main snapper at its rear and a 12MP selfie camera with wide-angle lens as well. On the other hand, the Nokia 9 rumors tip at the use of a 22MP dual-lens camera setup and Carl Zeiss optics at the rear and a 12MP selfie camera as well. For now, we don't know what features and specifications these smartphones will be launched with. Also, we can't come to a conclusion without knowing the exact price details of the Nokia 9 and OnePlus 5. Once these smartphones are official, we will come up with a complete review and comparison for you to take a decision.
