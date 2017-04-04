Nokia 9 vs OnePlus 5: The clash between upcoming flagship smartphones

Besides the iPhone 8, the upcoming Nokia and OnePlus flagship smartphones are occupying the tech headlines of late. A lot of rumors and concept renders of these smartphones are hitting the web almost every other day giving us an idea of the features we might see in them.

While there are many upcoming smartphones those are hitting the rumor mills, these models highlighted here are eagerly anticipated by fans. The reason is that both Nokia and OnePlus are expected to bring premium smartphones with high-end specifications without increasing the pricing to a great extent. Going by the existing rumors, we can expect the Nokia 9 and OnePlus 5 to be unveiled sometime this quarter.

The Nokia 9 lately surfaced in rumors revealing its potential specifications and features. Even the OnePlus 5 concept imagined with the Never Settle wallpaper shows some of the possible specs. Now, we have come up with a possible comparison between the two. Of course, there would be significant changes to these when the smartphones are official.