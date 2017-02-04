Upcoming Rumored Smartphones Expected To Launch in 2017

As is the case with every year, smartphones have upped their game by one level last year. Continuing the same, the smartphone vendors are expected to launch even better devices this year with top-of-the-line-specs.

What's more? A couple of high-end companies like Samsung and Apple were surrounded by criticism and tragedy last year due to the reasons we all know. So, we can expect some crazy handsets from both these companies so as to make up for what happened last year.

Here's a list of all the major smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 8. Take a look at them below.

Nokia P1 Rumored Specs

5.3-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD Sharp IGZO 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU

22.6MP rear camera

6GB , 128GB / 256GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Front-facing camera

IP55 / IP57 ratings for dust and water resistance

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 Apple iPhone 8 Rumored Specs

a 5-inch screen with a full HD OLED display

iOS v10

Quad core, 2.5 GHz prosessor

4 GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP Dual Primary Cameras

2350 Li-ion mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumored Specs

5.8-inch and 6.2-inch QHD AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos processor

4GB, 64GB and 6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable with microSD

Android 7.0 Nougat

Fingerprint sensor, iris scanner

12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera

8-megapixel f/1.7 front camera

3000mAh (5.8-inch model) or 3500mAh (6.2-inch model) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumored Specs

5.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)

64 GB, 6 GB RAM or 128 GB of Internal memory

8 GB RAM

12 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera LG G6 Rumored Specs

5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat) OS

Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821

Quad-core (2x2.35 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)

Dual 16 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Apple iPhone 8 Plus Rumored Specs 4.7 & 5.5 inch IPS display

1080 X 1920 pixels Resolution

Apple A10 Fusion

2.23 GHz Quad Core

12MP f/1.8 primary camera

7MP f/2.2 front camera

32, 128, 256 GB Storage options

2900 mAh non-removable Xiaomi Mi 6 Rumored Specs

5.2-inch 4K display

2.5GHz 16-core processor

Android v6.0 OS

64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB Storage

6 GB RAM

DUAL SIM 4G LTE-U

23 MP primary camera

8MP front camera

NFC, Bluetooth, Edge, GPRS

4000 mAh battery