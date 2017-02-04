Upcoming Rumored Smartphones Expected To Launch in 2017

As is the case with every year, smartphones have upped their game by one level last year. Continuing the same, the smartphone vendors are expected to launch even better devices this year with top-of-the-line-specs.
What's more? A couple of high-end companies like Samsung and Apple were surrounded by criticism and tragedy last year due to the reasons we all know. So, we can expect some crazy handsets from both these companies so as to make up for what happened last year.
Here's a list of all the major smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 8. Take a look at them below.
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Nokia P1
- 5.3-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD Sharp IGZO 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 22.6MP rear camera
- 6GB , 128GB / 256GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Front-facing camera
- IP55 / IP57 ratings for dust and water resistance
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4
Apple iPhone 8
- a 5-inch screen with a full HD OLED display
- iOS v10
- Quad core, 2.5 GHz prosessor
- 4 GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP Dual Primary Cameras
- 2350 Li-ion mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch QHD AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos processor
- 4GB, 64GB and 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable with microSD
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- Fingerprint sensor, iris scanner
- 12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera
- 8-megapixel f/1.7 front camera
- 3000mAh (5.8-inch model) or 3500mAh (6.2-inch model)
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- 5.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)
- 64 GB, 6 GB RAM or 128 GB of Internal memory
- 8 GB RAM
- 12 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
LG G6
- 5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821
- Quad-core (2x2.35 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)
- Dual 16 MP Rear Camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- 4.7 & 5.5 inch IPS display
- 1080 X 1920 pixels Resolution
- Apple A10 Fusion
- 2.23 GHz Quad Core
- 12MP f/1.8 primary camera
- 7MP f/2.2 front camera
- 32, 128, 256 GB Storage options
- 2900 mAh non-removable
Xiaomi Mi 6
- 5.2-inch 4K display
- 2.5GHz 16-core processor
- Android v6.0 OS
- 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB Storage
- 6 GB RAM
- DUAL SIM 4G LTE-U
- 23 MP primary camera
- 8MP front camera
- NFC, Bluetooth, Edge, GPRS
- 4000 mAh battery
