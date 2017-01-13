Samsung Bixby to come with Galaxy S8: Everything you should know

Samsung Galaxy S8 is tipped to launch by the third week of April, reports reveal. Ahead of the launch, rumors regarding the flagship device is making rounds on the internet regarding the display, camera set-up, battery, storage capacity and more. Well, there's one very interesting feature the Galaxy S8 is confirmed to come packed with, guess what?

Well, Samsung Galaxy S8 will be equipped with a newly developed digital assistant called - Bixby. Being just a rumor all this while, Samsung finally confirms Bixby's arrival.

The brainchild behind introducing Bixby is based on the aim to strengthen its presence in the IoT space, and Samsung believes that Bixby will help achieve the target. Samsung's very own digital assistance is expected to make its first appearance in Galaxy S8 and is expected to work like Google Assistant and Apple's Siri.

Ever since the news of Samsung launching the flagship Galaxy S8 with digital virtual assistant began to roll in, there have been innumerable rumors about it, which suggests that Bixby could come in both male and female variant and is said to be deeply integrated throughout the smartphone. Let's not believe the rumors here, and find out every minute detail about Samsung's AI assistant, Bixby.

We are all well aware of Apple's Siri and Google Assistant. Likewise, Samsung is coming up with its very own digital assistance, which will be called - Bixby. So, now you have a fair idea about what's Bixby.

As per the latest information, Bixby will be powered by Viv's intelligence and will mark its presence in almost all the native pre-installed apps that would come with Galaxy S8. With Bixby, Samsung will update most of the native apps with a new UI so that they all have a similar design.

How did Bixby make its way to the Galaxy S8? Lately, Samsung partnered with Viv Labs, an artificial intelligence startup founded by the people who created Apple's Siri. Viv Labs have created an open artificial intelligence platform that enables third-party developers to build conversational assistants like Siri.

Not only that, the platform also enable developers to integrate a natural language-based interface in apps and other services. Rumors are such that Galaxy S8 is going to feature its very own AI assistant called Bixby, powered with the newly design technology by Viv Labs.

How different is Bixby from S Voice? Well, unlike S Voice, Bixby is expected to be much more digitally advanced, and will probably work system-wide. Samsung's Bixby is presumed to come packed with all the Gallery applications, wherein if asked to show pictures based on certain criteria, Bixby will do exactly the same.

In this regard, Bixby works quite similar to that of Google Photos and or Apple's Photos app in iOS 10. With Bixby's arrival, S Voice might stop working as it might be replaced by Samsung newly developed digital assistant.

What lies in the future for Bixby? After launching the Bixby with Galaxy S8, Samsung further plans to expand its AI digital assistant to its other devices which includes - wearables, home appliances with the aim to make every Samsung user's life digitally advanced, simple and connected and let them interact with the devices in an entirely different manner with the help of Bixby.

To experience a hands-on Samsung's Bixby, we have to wait until the South Korean tech giant unveils its 2017's flagship - Galaxy S8.