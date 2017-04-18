Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone visits GFXBench with Android Nougat

Andy Rubin, one of the developers of Android is prepping an Android smartphone that is likely called Essential. The smartphone is touted to be a high-end bezel-less smartphone that will compete with the likes of the other premium smartphones in the market.

The Essential Android smartphone has been spotted in the GFXBench database with the model number Essential FIH-PM1. The benchmark listing shows that this smartphone will arrive with a 5.5-inch display with an unusual resolution of 1312 x 2560 pixels. The display seems to have a unique aspect ration of 80:41. The benchmark listing also confirms the presence of the Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood of the smartphone as rumored earlier.

Also Read: Andy Rubin might take on Apple and Google with a new smartphone

The Snapdragon 835 SoC is listed to be coupled with 4GB RAM and Adreno 540 graphics unit. The benchmark listing also shows 16GB of default memory capacity, which isn't on par with the other high-end smartphones that feature at least 64GB storage.

When it comes to the imaging department, the Essential smartphone seems to flaunt a 12MP main camera at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera as well. The rear camera is likely to miss out on the auto focus feature. The listing further shows the presence of NFC and Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Also Read: Andy Rubin's smartphone with Snapdragon 835 SoC appears on benchmark listing

The Essential smartphone is said to feature some modular features too. The reports regarding this smartphone claim that it might feature a port that will let you attach mods for enhanced usage of the smartphone. Also, the display is touted to have a new technology similar to Apple's 3D Touch.

Earlier this year, the Essential smartphone was spotted in the Geekbench database confirming the use of the Snapdragon 835 SoC. The speculations claim that this smartphone from Andy Rubin from be released in the third quarter of this year.

Source